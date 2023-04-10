Watch: Netizens puzzled by Malaika Arora's reaction as man knocks out her expensive phone from her hand

Malaika Arora

Malaika Arora was out and about in Mumbai on Sunday when she was clicked by the paparazzi. The actress was spotted with choeographer Geeta Kapoor and a few other friends outside the birthday party she threw for choreographer Terence Lewis. However, an unsavoury incident outside almost spoiled Malaika’s day. But what surprised netizens was how Malaika barely reacted to it.

In a video shared from outside the party venue on Sunday, Malaika can be seen standing with Geeta and a few other friends when another man approches her from behind. As the individual gestures towards something with his hand, he inadvertently knocks Malaika’s phone out of her hand. The phoe drops to the ground leaving alarmed looks on the faces of those gathered.

Surprisingly though, Malaika does not react. The actress calmly looks at the phone as someone picks it up and hands it over to her. As the video went viral online, many netizens had some funny things to say about the incident. One wrote, “Bas itna ameer hona hai ki iPhone gir jaaye to be tension na ho (I want to be this rich where I can drop an iPhone and still not be stressed).” Another joked, “Woh ameer hai. Phone girne ki problem middle-class ko hoti hai (She is rich. It’s the middle class who worries about dropping their phones).” Many comments pointed out that Malaika was rich enough to buy ‘ten iPhones’ if she wanted to.

Malaika had another funny incident over the weekend as she was exiting a party on Saturday night. Producer Ritesh Sidhwani, who was walking ahead of her, accidentally grabbed her hand thinking it was his wife Dolly. While Ritesh looked back and corrected his mistake immediately, Malaika was later seen having a good laugh about it as she was entering her car.