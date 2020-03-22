Watch: 'Neighbours' Hrithik Roshan & Akshay Kumar come together to applaud BMC & Mumbai Police

Akshay Kumar and Hrithik Roshan might have never worked in a movie together, but the two did come along for a noble cause. Akshay and Hrithik, who happen to be neighbours, came outside their house and stood near Juhu Beach (closest public place to their homes) and applauded the Brihanmumbai Corporation (BMC) workers and Mumbai Police.

Akshay shared the video in which Mumbai Police was seen standing, while BMC workers took the video of Akshay, Hrithik and Sajid Nadiadwala applauding them. At first, the trio used vessels to applaud the workers, and then raised their hands and clapped for them.

Sharing the video, Akshay wrote, "5 mins at 5 pm : With my neighbours taking a moment to appreciate those who do not have this luxury of staying at home and working tirelessly to keep us safe. Thank you to all the essential service providers for your selfless work #JanataCurfew #BreakCorona @my_bmc #MumbaiPolice @hrithikroshan #SajidNadiadwala."

Here's the video:

On the work front, Akshay Kumar will next be seen in Rohit Shetty's cop universe film 'Sooryavanshi' opposite Katrina Kaif, Ranveer Singh and Ajay Devgn. The actor also has 'Laxmmi Bomb', 'Atrangi Re', 'Prithviraj', 'Bachchan Pandey', 'Bell Bottom' and the music video 'Filhall Part 2' in his kitty. Hrithik, on the other hand, is expected to begin work on Rakesh Roshan's 'Krrish 4' soon.