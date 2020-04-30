Watch: Neetu Kapoor's adorable confession about Rishi Kapoor is winning the internet

Neetu Kapoor confessed her love for Rishi Kapoor on 'The Kapil Sharma Show'

Rishi Kapoor passed away in Mumbai today morning. Aged 67, the actor had been battling cancer since two years. One person who stood solid as a rock by his side during this time was his wife Neetu Kapoor. Now a video of Neetu's adorable confession of love for Rishi Kapoor has been going viral.

Neetu and Rishi Kapoor had appeared on 'The Kapil Sharma Show' where their fun and loving banter made headlines. One such adorable moment was when Neetu called her better half 'perfect' enough to be left alone.

Neetu Kapoor started her candid conversation by stating, "It has been 37 years to our wedding and everyday there is a moment when I feel I have had enough and want to leave." To that, Rishi Kapoor is heard asking when will she leave and Neetu had the most adorable response. She said, "But imagine how many good qualities he (Rishi Kapoor) has that I have never left him."

Watch the video here:

Rishi Kapoor's last rites took place at Chandanwadi crematorium some time back. Neetu Kapoor, Alia Bhatt and Rima Jain were seen breaking down on seeing Rishi Kapoor's mortal remains. Meanwhile son Ranbir Kapoor and brother Randhir Kapoor paid their last respects in silence. Kareena Kapoor Khan, Saif Ali Khan, Abhishek Bachchan, Armaan Jain, Aadar Jain among others were also seen at the funeral. Rishi and Neetu's daughter Riddhima was stuck in Delhi and is on her way back to Mumbai to be there with her family during the tough times.