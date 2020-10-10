Watch: Neetu Kapoor dances to 'Ghagra', fans ask 'prepping for Ranbir Kapoor-Alia Bhatt's wedding?'

In a latest video, that has surfaced online, veteran actress Neetu Kapoor can be seen dancing to 'Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani' song 'Ghagra' along with noted choreographer Rajendra Singh aka Masterji, who is known for choreographing sangeet performances for celeb weddings.

Dancing to the tunes of the song which has been originally picturised on Madhuri Dixit Nene and son Ranbir Kapoor, Neetu Kapoor can be seen flawlessly executing each step, as Masterji gives her company in the performance. There's no denying that Neetu's expressions and her moves are totally on point. Dressed in a navy blue top and distressed jeans, Neetu can be seen matching steps with the choreographer and giving one of the best dance performances that we have seen in recent times.

Take a look.

And while many social media users took to the comments section of the clip posted on Instagram, to praise Neetu for her fabulous dancing, others were prompt to ask if she was rehearsing for Ranbir Kapoor-Alia Bhatt's wedding? Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor, who have been dating for quite some time now, often feature in media reports that claim the two have zeroed in on a December wedding and have a date in mind, which will most probably be after their film 'Brahmastra' directed by Ayan Mukherjee, goes on floors on December 4.

It is not hidden that Alia Bhatt has often been spotted at with the Kapoor's, celebrating special occasions and being a part of their family circle.

Therefore, upon seeing Neetu practising dancing so diligently, curious fans wanted to know if she was prepping for Ranbir Kapoor-Alia Bhatt's upcoming wedding.

"Is this for Ranbir's wedding?" wrote a social media user. "Is this for Alia and RK wedding?" asked another user. "Alia Ranbir wedding?" asked yet another Instagram user.

While the users were many, the question remained the same. However, it is unclear if the video is a throwback or a recent one.

Earlier, we saw Neetu Kapoor, Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt and Bharat Sahni along with other Kapoor and Sahni family members groove to 'Aap Jaisa Koi' from Qurbaani movie, in a surprise dance performance for Riddhima Kapoor Sahni, who celebrated her 40th birthday on September 14.

To Riddhima's surprise, her family and friends got together virtually and created a video to wish her on her special day.

Take a look.