Watch: Neena Gupta and Jassie Gill kill it on the dance floor as they groove to 'Nikle Current' on 'Panga' sets

Neena Gupta is one of the most active Bollywood celebrities. Even at the age of 60, she keeps up the energy just like a 20-year-old. Despite her hectic shooting schedule, Neena knows how to make time for fun, and entertains her co-stars on the sets.

She now took 'Panga' with her co-star Jassie Gill. They grooved together on Jassie's latest song 'Nikle Current' on the sets. Jassie seemed to be teaching her some dance steps, and the way she sportingly grooves, is quite an inspiration!

While they have some killer moves, the two leave us with a big smile and they break into an adorable laughter session post the dance workout. Sharing the video, Neena captioned it, "Taking Panga with Jassie Gill #panga #pangastories."

Watch the video here:

On the video, Neena's daughter Masaba Gupta went on to tell Jassie that he is slowly replacing her. Jassie responded to the post with three 'see no evil' emojis. Apart from Panga, Neena Gupta will also be seen in Akshay Kumar-Katrina Kaif starrer Sooryavanshi, directed by Rohit Shetty.