Watch: Nawazuddin Siddiqui stopped by brother Faizuddin from meeting ailing mother, fans defend actor

Nawazuddin Siddiqui with mother Mehroonisa

Nawazuddin Siddiqui is facing multiple personal life issues. Amid the property dispute and his troubled marriage with Aaliya, Nawaz was even not allowed to meet his sick mother, Mehroonisa. A video is going viral in which Nawaz was captured outside his mother's house at the Versova bungalow.

In the video uploaded by Filmygyan, Nawaz was stopped to meet Mehroonisa by his younger brother Faizuddin and senior Siddiqui's caretaker. Faizuddin confronted Nawazuddin and said that their mother is under stress, and he didn't even allow his wife Aaliya to meet her. Nawazuddin tried to convince him and approach the house, but he was stopped by the staff and Faizuddin. The caretaker was recorded saying, "Main caretaker hoon sir, allowed nahi kar sakte."

The portal uploaded the video with the caption, "Nawazuddin arrives at Versova bungalow to meet his mother but he was prevented to meet her by his brother Faizuddin. They didn’t allow her to meet him because of her health condition as there is already a dispute going on between Nawaz’s ex wife and other brother Shams. Her condition is continuously deteriorating that’s why Nawaz went to meet his mother last night. #NawazuddinSiddiqui."

Watch the video

As soon as the page uploaded the video, netizens and fans of the actor supported him. A user wrote, "Very sad …y is he being so neglected and humiliated by his own family members wife n others …really sad man." Another user added, "Maa apne bacho ko dekh kar kabhi stress feel nahi hoti, balke bacho ko dekh ke maa ka stress kam hota hi (A mother can never get stressed after seeing her kids. In fact, it will relieve her stress)." A netizen added, "Ek baat samjh na aai itne time se to inki wife kuch bhi na boli suddenly inpe ese aarop. And bacha acha ho ya bura maa usse samjhaegi na ki usse apne se dur karegi. Agar inhone kuch wrong kiya hai to kanun he uske liye. Log kyun judge kar rahe unhe (Why his wife has suddenly put such allegations? And weather the kids is right or wrong, his mother will correct him and not push him away. Why people are judging him)."

Yesterday, it was reported that Nawazuddin Siddiqui reached the sub registrar’s office in Uttar Pradesh’s Muzaffarnagar where he took a major step towards solving his property dispute, by signing papers that granted the power of attorney in his property to his brother.