Watch: Mukesh Ambani visits new parents Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh after birth of baby girl

Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh's newborn baby got a special visit in hospital from Mukesh Ambani.

Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh recently became parents to a baby girl. The couple is still in the hospital and recently, Mukesh Ambani was seen paying a visit to congratulate the couple on the birth of their baby girl.

In the video shared by Viral Bhayani, Mukesh Ambani can be seen sitting in the car and entering the hospital with his convoy. Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh are said to be very close to the Ambani family. Both of them attend every function of the Ambani family. Not only this, Ranveer Singh was seen making a splash at Anant Ambani's wedding. He had set the stage on fire with his electrifying moves keeping the guests entertained. Deepika also attended the wedding and flaunted her baby bump.

Deepika Padukone was admitted to the hospital on September 7th and welcomed her baby girl on September 8. Deepika and Ranveer announced the good news on Instagram with a post featuring a simple message on a white background that read, “Welcome baby girl! 8.9.2024, Deepika & Ranveer." The couple's industry friends and colleagues like Alia Bhatt, Katrina Kaif, Kareena Kapoor Khan, and others congratulated them for embracing parenthood and for welcoming a baby girl. Ranveer's sister was also recently seen paying a visit to the hospital to see Deepika and Ranveer's baby girl.

Deepika Padukone is currently riding high on success with back-to-back hits. The actress started their year with a bang with Fighter and then followed the success with Kalki 2898 AD. Now, the actress is all set to impress the audience with her cop avatar in Rohit Shetty's Singham Again. The film is set to star Ranveer Singh, Ajay Devgn, Akshay Kumar, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Tiger Shroff, Jackie Shroff, and Arjun Kapoor in key roles and is scheduled to release this Diwali.

