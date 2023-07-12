Watch: Mouni Roy sent back from airport for forgetting passport, gets trolled: 'When airport look is more important...'

Mouni Roy was reportedly sent back from the Mumbai Airport after she forgot her passport.

Mouni Roy had a rather forgettable day at the Mumbai Airport on Wednesday. In a video shared by a paparazzo account, the actress can be seen talking to security at the airport, who send her back as she apparently forgot her passport. This faux pas led to Mouni getting ruthlessly trolled on social media.

The video, originally posted by Voompla, has since gone viral with fans and cinema enthusiasts sharing it widely on all social media platforms. The video shows Mouni, from the back, interacting with a security personnel at the airport. While their conversation is not audible, the security in charge is see shaking his head at her. The actress then looks around and gestures to the paparazzi, saying “Ho gaya (It’s done).” In the next part of the video, she is seen heading back to her car from the airport.

The video had Reddit in splits when shared by a user on the subreddit Bolly Blinds N Gossip. One user quipped, “Has anyone seen the video of that kid going to school without his school bag? Just got reminded of that.” Many trolled Mouni for forgetting such a basic document. One wrote, “This is what happens when “airport look” and “calling paps” become more important than air travel checklist.” Another joked, “She probably wasn't even going anywhere. Just came for the airport paps photoshoot and went back.”

Others, however, wondered why Mouni went back and did not simply have someone bring her the passport. “If she was flying international then it doesn’t even make sense to ask them to allow entry without passport. But instead of going home why didn’t she just ask someone to bring her passport to the airport,” read one comment.