Watch: Mini Mathur, Sunil Grover, Maniesh Paul say 'time is precious, value it' in heartwarming video

Bollywood celebrities and TV stars are all coming together for raising awareness and making sure everyone is having a good time amid the coronavirus lockdown. In a video titled Waqt, anchors Mini Mathur, Maniesh Paul, Sophie Choudry, Cyrus Sahukar, Hussain Kuwajerwala, Shailesh Lodha, Kubbra Sait, and Sunil Grover share a message and urged everyone to value time.

The video is made so that audiences realise that in our super busy lives we often forget how to enjoy some beautiful moments with our family. Now, with everyone self-quarantined, the time that we have in our hands can be used to create invaluable memories that we would cherish later. This simple idea is explained by celebrities in a heart-touching way.

The video starts with comedian-actor Sunil Grover saying, "Waqt woh bhi tha, waqt yeh bhi hai, us waqt humne us waqt ki ehmiyat nahi jani, yeh waqt humein us waqt hi ehmiyat ka ehsaas dila raha hai."

Speaking about the song Sophie Chaudhary said, "I’m somebody who has always valued time, not just mine but others’ time as well. We took a lot of things for granted, and time is certainly a part of that list. We can use this time differently to channel it into something positive. Then we might come out of this phase of life stronger and happier."

While Mini Mathur said, "A lot of people are in silent depression, anxious about the future and don’t know how to deal with all this time at hand. I want to reassure everyone and ask them to use this time wisely. I’m working out at home, talking with my kids, reading scripts, repairing broken things, cooking."