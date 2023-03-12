Watch: MC Stan stops Hyderabad concert midway, warns fans creating ruckus

MC Stan

MC Stan who recently won Salman Khan’s reality show Bigg Boss 16, is performing live concerts all over India. The rapper enjoys a massive fan following and after he lifted the Bigg Boss 16 trophy, he announced the India Tour and recently performed in Hyderabad. The rapper stopped the performance midway to help his fans who fell down during the concert. Fans praised his move and compared the incident with Travis Scott’s concert where the singer didn’t stop the concert and many people lost their lives.

In a video shared on Reddit, MC Stan can be seen stopping his concert midway because one of the fans got hurt during the concert. The rapper could be seen requesting the fans to take it easy as he said, “take it, easy guys, someone has fallen down there, don't do this. Stop the music. Don't do this Hyderabad. There is so much love, take it easy. Someone has fallen down, on top of the other. Are you guys okay?”

The rapper continued to say, “I want to perform till the end. I am repeating it again. The police will stop the event and send me back, so take it easy” later he had to finish the concert early because of overcrowding.

The netizens were impressed by the rapper’s move to stop the concert to check if the fans were fine and reacting to the video, some of his fans said, he performed almost all songs 1hr 30min+ Hyderabad people were crazy, and sucks he couldn't finish it..great move to end the show nahi tho stampede/Travis Scott wala scene hota..L organizers couldn't even afford proper security people can easily jump over barricades from general to the fan zone,” another commented, “Travis Scott could never” another fan wrote, “Stan became mature after bigg boss agar ye BB ke pahle wala stan hota to us bande ko gaali waali dede ta jisne bottle feka tha stage pe (If he would have been like earlier, he would have abused the person who threw a bottle on stage)”

In 2021, a fatal accident took place at Astroworld Festival during Travis Scott’s concert when 10 people lost their lives following a stampede in the concert. The American rapper continued the show even when the fans shouted for help and requested to stop the show. Later he said, “I will always honor the victims of the Astroworld tragedy who remain in my heart forever”

Read Video of Satish Kaushik dancing at Holi party of Delhi businessman Vikas Malu goes viral, watch