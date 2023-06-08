Search icon
Sign In
X
PreviousPrevious
HomeBollywood
topStoriesenglish

Watch: Malaika Arora talks about how happiness is different from pleasure, discusses true meaning

Malaika Arora recently met spiritual mentor AiR-Atman in Ravi and discussed the real meaning of happiness.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Jun 08, 2023, 07:09 PM IST

Watch: Malaika Arora talks about how happiness is different from pleasure, discusses true meaning
Credit: AiR-Atman in Ravi/Instagram

Bollywood actress Malaika Arora, who never fails to inspire us with her thoughts, recently talked about happiness while speaking to spiritual mentor AiR-Atman in Ravi. She also discussed the difference between happiness and pleasure.

While speaking to the spiritual mentor, Malaika can be heard saying, “Am I happy? Am I happy with what I have? Is this good enough? I always feel that there is this thirst in me. I need to, I need to achieve, I need to get that little extra something because I feel if I do, it’ll make me a little more happy.”

Replying to her, spiritual mentor AiR-Atman in Ravi said, “But you know why? The problem is that we are trying to become happy. But happiness is not in becoming. You have got to be happy. In the moment, in the moment. That process is different actually living in the moment. We confuse pleasure to be happiness. See pleasure, we all enjoy pleasure. Who doesn’t? But pleasure is momentry. It is ephemeral. It comes, it goes. But true happiness flows.”

The video of this conversation is now going viral on social media. One of the Instagram users wrote, “Agree happiness is important.”  The second one said, “exactly, happiness comes within.”

Meanwhile, on the personal front, Malaika was married to Arbaaz Khan from 1998-2017. The actor has one son with Malaika – 20-year-old Arhaan. Since their separation, Malaika has been in a relationship with actor Arjun Kapoor.

 Malaika Arora, recently, opened up about her wedding plans with Arjun Kapoor and said that he is ready to make home with the Half-Girlfriend actor.  She also mentioned that she is at her most successful stage.

While speaking to Bride Today, the actress wrote, “I think I am in my most productive and successful stage right now and wish to work this way for the next 30 years. I don’t want to become less active and wanna do so many things right now, I want to travel, and It would be lovely to make a family, my home with Arjun as I think both of us are ready.”

 

LIVE COVERAGE

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
Most Viewed
More
Weight Loss: 5 shakes to keep you hydrated and lose those extra kilos
Sexaholic star Shama Sikander scorches the internet with hot photoshoot in low-cut black monokini
Samantha Ruth Prabhu celebrates with team Citadel India, Varun Dhawan, Raj and DK; shares photo dump of week
IRCTC Tour Package: Discover beauty of Ooty on a budget, check price details
In pics: Janhvi Kapoor exudes alluring vibe in black slit gown for Filmfare photoshoot
Speed Reads
More
First-image
Wordle 719 answer for today: Here is the Wordle answer for June 8
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 Diligent Media Corporation Limited, All Rights Reserved.