Watch: Malaika Arora talks about how happiness is different from pleasure, discusses true meaning

Bollywood actress Malaika Arora, who never fails to inspire us with her thoughts, recently talked about happiness while speaking to spiritual mentor AiR-Atman in Ravi. She also discussed the difference between happiness and pleasure.

While speaking to the spiritual mentor, Malaika can be heard saying, “Am I happy? Am I happy with what I have? Is this good enough? I always feel that there is this thirst in me. I need to, I need to achieve, I need to get that little extra something because I feel if I do, it’ll make me a little more happy.”

Replying to her, spiritual mentor AiR-Atman in Ravi said, “But you know why? The problem is that we are trying to become happy. But happiness is not in becoming. You have got to be happy. In the moment, in the moment. That process is different actually living in the moment. We confuse pleasure to be happiness. See pleasure, we all enjoy pleasure. Who doesn’t? But pleasure is momentry. It is ephemeral. It comes, it goes. But true happiness flows.”

The video of this conversation is now going viral on social media. One of the Instagram users wrote, “Agree happiness is important.” The second one said, “exactly, happiness comes within.”

Meanwhile, on the personal front, Malaika was married to Arbaaz Khan from 1998-2017. The actor has one son with Malaika – 20-year-old Arhaan. Since their separation, Malaika has been in a relationship with actor Arjun Kapoor.

Malaika Arora, recently, opened up about her wedding plans with Arjun Kapoor and said that he is ready to make home with the Half-Girlfriend actor. She also mentioned that she is at her most successful stage.

While speaking to Bride Today, the actress wrote, “I think I am in my most productive and successful stage right now and wish to work this way for the next 30 years. I don’t want to become less active and wanna do so many things right now, I want to travel, and It would be lovely to make a family, my home with Arjun as I think both of us are ready.”