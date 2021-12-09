WATCH: Malaika Arora poses in bikini, relishes pizza during Maldives vacation with Arjun Kapoor

Malaika Arora and Arjun Kapoor have been burning up social media with their sizzling and romantic photographs while on holiday in the Maldives. In the photos and videos, they appear to be having a fantastic time.

Malaika Arora just shared a reel on Instagram that shows the wrap up of her lovely holiday.

She can be seen cycling with Arjun Kapoor, eating, and raising the hotness bar in a sexy bikini in the video.

Here is the video-

Previously, she had shared a stunning shot of herself scuba diving.

Arjun Kapoor shared an amazing video with his lady love in which they can be seen working out inside a pool.

Sharing the video, Arjun Kapoor wrote, “When the girlfriend is a tougher task master than your trainer... See @drewnealpt I’m working out even on holiday in the @patinamaldives pool thanks to @malaikaaroraofficial !!!” Malika can be seen wearing a neon bikini in the video. In no time, the clip went viral and people started commenting on it.

Earlier, Arjun had posted a couple of videos on his social media account in which he was seen sweating it out during a cardio workout with his lady love. After a delicious dinner, Arjun posted a video of the beach and a message for his fitness trainer, Drew Neal, touting how the cycling exercise was helping him burn off the calories from the cheat meal.