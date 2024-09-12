Twitter
Watch: Malaika Arora's mother Joyce is inconsolable, Arhaan Khan helps her walk as they leave for Anil Mehta's funeral

Arhaan Khan helps her grandmother Joyce Polycarp walk as they leave for Anil Mehta's funeral.

Riya Sharma

Updated : Sep 12, 2024, 12:38 PM IST | Edited by : Riya Sharma

Watch: Malaika Arora's mother Joyce is inconsolable, Arhaan Khan helps her walk as they leave for Anil Mehta's funeral
Arhaan Khan with Joyce Polycarp and Malaika Arora
Malaika Arora and Amrita Arora's father Anil Mehta's sudden demise came as a shock to the actress' family and the industry people as well. Her mother Joyce Polycarp was seen in tears as she left for Anil Mehta's last rites on Thursday. 

In a video Arhaan Khan was seen helping his grandmother walk as she wept. Malaika also held Joyce’s hand to comfort her. Arhaam safely escorted his grandmother towards the car and after that, he was seen consoling his mother Malaika as they waited for their car. 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Snehkumar Zala (@snehzala)

Anil Mehta reportedly died by suicide on Wednesday morning. Previously, sources claimed Malaika’s mother, in her statement to the police, said that Anil would routinely sit on the balcony and read the newspapers every morning. She told the police that while they were divorced, they had started living together again for the past few years. 

According to reports, Anil Mehta had a phone call with his daughters hours before his death and told them, “I am sick and tired”. Police officials are now investigating why did he mention that on call. According to a report in News18, an insider told the portal that Anil Mehta's post-mortem report reveals he died due to 'multiple injuries.' 

Arbaaz Khan was also seen heading for ex-wife Malaika Arora's father Anil Mehta's last rites in Mumbai along with his wife Sshura Khan. Saif Ali Khan, Arjun Kapoor, and Karisma Kapoor also came for Anil Mehta's last rites. 

Last night, Malaika also issued an official statement and sought for privacy from the media and well-wishers during this difficult time. “We are deeply saddened to announce the passing of our dear father, Anil Mehta. He was a gentle soul, a devoted grandfather, a loving husband, and our best friend. Our family is in deep shock by this loss, and we kindly request privacy from the media and well-wishers during this difficult time. We appreciate your understanding, support, and respect,” the statement read.

