Ever since Arjun Kapoor announced he is single after confirming his break up with Malaika Arora, cryptic posts and old interviews of the ex-couple have been going viral on social media. The couple who were always the talk of the town due to their chemistry left fans disappointed with the news. Amid this, an old interview of Malaika Arora, from 20 years ago, is going viral where she spoke about how 'men need to be a little more sensitive'.

In an interview with Shekhar Suman, a young Malaika Arora could be heard saying, "Men need to be a little more sensitive. Now, men ask 'What do you mean be more sensitive, what do you want us to do cry all day, kya hai?' You know, it's just understanding the basic need. Women by nature are a little more temperamental, they tend to fluctuate, now I don't know whether it is a hormonal thing or what."

To this, Shekhar Suman then asked her, "They fluctuate like, I love you, I love you not?" Malaika Arora then said, "Whatever, one day they are a little sober, and calm, and one day they get angry. Men haven't quite understood that formula as yet."

When Shekhar Suman then told Malaika Arora that because women are an enigma, men find it hard to understand them fully. To which Malaika Arora said, "You have to listen, men have a problem, they don't listen."

Malaika Arora and Arjun Kapoor have been in the headlines ever since their break up was confirmed. Arjun Kapoor's sister Anshula Kapoor's recent interview also went viral recently where she opened up on how her brother takes care of her during her periods. When the host called Arjun Kapoor a ‘green flag’, Anshula Kapoor agreed and said, “He is a full green flag. He is very understanding."

