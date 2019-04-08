Watch: Malaika Arora grooves to her iconic song 'Chaiyya Chaiyya' on World Health Day, video goes viral!

Actress Malaika Arora celebrated World Health Day on Sunday, by dancing on her iconic song 'Chaiyya Chaiyya', with her entire yoga team. The 'Munni Badnam' dancer uploaded a video on her Instagram handle and captioned it writing, "On #worldhealthday i got my entire team at @thedivayoga to #chaiyyachaiyya with me and just have some fun... thank u, my entire team."

Malaika Arora also posted a picture of healthy diet food on her Instagram story to convey across the motto of healthy living. "On #worldhealthday keeping it light, healthy, organic n vegetarian" Along with making style statements,

Malaika is quite inclined towards fitness and is mostly seen posting pictures during her work out sessions with sister Amrita Arora.

Meanwhile, speculations about Malaika planning to tie the knot with beau Arjun Kapoor this April are at an all time high. Recently, Malaika went on a vacation to Maldives with her gal pals, which was reported to be her bachelorrete before her impending wedding. However, there hasn't been any confirmation about the wedding from both the actors yet. Watch this space...