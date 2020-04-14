Watch: Madhuri Dixit's son Arin Nene plays tabla, also learns Kathak from mom during coronavirus lockdown

Madhuri Dixit is a proud mother of her two sons Arin Nene and Ryan Nene. She has been a pampering mom and often shares her adorable moments with them on her Instagram page. They are of 17 and 15 respectively and will soon be heading to college for further education. Now during the coronavirus lockdown, the four of them including Sriram Nene are spending quality time together at their house in Mumbai.

Madhuri has been sharing videos of her Kathak rehearsals and this time she was joined by Arin. In the video posted by the actor, Arin is seen playing the tabla while Madhuri taps her feet with ghungroos on. She is seen giving intense expressions and Arin plays the tabla in a pretty decent way. A few seconds later, Arin joined his mom on the dance floor and she teaches him a few Kathak steps. The moment is too sweet to miss!

The Kalank actor posted the video with a caption stating, "Quarantine is making all of us do things that we’ve always wanted to. Watch till the end to find out what I have always wanted to do. #WhenArinDancedWithMadhuri".

Check out the video below:

Earlier while talking about her sons, Madhuri had said, "Rayaan is shy and introverted but Arin who is more outgoing, takes part in school dramas, plays the drum, the tabla and the piano and loves to dance. He wanted to learn hip-hop from me the other day and I asked him if it was to impress the girls. He was like, ‘Awww mom!"