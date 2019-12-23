Watch: Like a normal Sunday, Ranbir Kapoor plays football but ends up with bruised lips

It was just another normal Sunday for actor Ranbir Kapoor and the paparazzi at the football ground. Ranbir was playing for charity and the media personalities were capturing him. After one point, however, Ranbir got his lips bruised after he received a push from another player, on his face.

Mahesh Bhupati, who was playing from the other team, offered Ranbir water right after and ensured Ranbir was okay. Despite everything, Ranbir kept the sportsman spirit on and continued playing the game, even hitting a goal. More so, Ranbir even stopped by to click selfies with fans.

See the videos here:

Apart from Ranbir and Mahesh Bhupati, actor Ishaan Khatter and Saif Ali Khan-Amrita Singh's son, also Sara Ali Khan's brother, Ibrahim Ali Khan, was snapped at the football match. Much like Ranbir, even Ibrahim stopped to click selfies with fans.

On the work front, Ranbir Kapoor will next be seen with Alia Bhatt in Ayan Mukerji's trilogy Brahmastra. The movie is being produced by Karan Johar. Apart from Brahmastra, Ranbir will also be seen in Shamshera along with Vaani Kapoor and Sanjay Dutt. Directed by Karan Malhotra, the movie is being backed by YRF. Ranbir will play a double role in the film.