Watch: Kriti Sanon shares behind-the-scenes videos from 'Bareilly Ki Barfi' songs

Headlines

Uttar Pradesh: 15-year-old student stabbed to death by classmate after scuffle breaks between them

Kiara Advani enjoys her birthday with Sidharth Malhotra at exotic location, fans call them 'hottest couple' - Watch

Haryana: Mobile internet suspended, Section 144 imposed after violent clashes erupt during religious procession in Nuh

DNA Ed-Master: Curriculum – An enabler or disabler?

Reassessing the use of armed railway police on trains: A wake-up call for India's internal security

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

Uttar Pradesh: 15-year-old student stabbed to death by classmate after scuffle breaks between them

DNA Ed-Master: Curriculum – An enabler or disabler?

Reassessing the use of armed railway police on trains: A wake-up call for India's internal security

MS Dhoni's luxury car collection 

Diabetes: Tips to choose the right footwear

5 iconic forts of Rajasthan built by Rajput emperors

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

WTC Final 2023, IND vs AUS: Key players to watch out for

Viral Photos of the Day: Fardeen Khan, Samantha Ruth Prabhu, others look stunning in stylish outfits

'Queen for a reason': Kangana Ranaut gives royal vibes in lehenga choli with head crown, netizens call actress 'Rani sa'

‘What did police do for 14 days?’ Supreme Court's stern statement on Manipur viral video case

Ashes 2023: As Stuart Broad Announces Retirement, Here Are Three Biggest Controversies Of His Career

Manipur Violence: TMC MP Derek O'Brien gets aggressive, slams PM for no discussion in Parliament

Kiara Advani enjoys her birthday with Sidharth Malhotra at exotic location, fans call them 'hottest couple' - Watch

Commando trailer: Prem Parrijaa, Adah Sharma's mission is to save Indian spy locked in Pakistani jail in action thriller

Richa Chadha shoots Aaina with The Chronicles of Narnia-fame British actor William Moseley in London

HomeBollywood

Bollywood

Watch: Kriti Sanon shares behind-the-scenes videos from 'Bareilly Ki Barfi' songs

Kriti Sanon goes down memory lane with BTS videos of 'Twist Kamariya' and 'Sweety Tera Drama' from Bareilly Ki Barfi

article-main
Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated: Oct 31, 2018, 02:22 AM IST

FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

Kriti Sanon, who is quite active on social media, recently took to her Instagram account sharing the behind the scenes videos of two of her hit songs 'Twist Kamariya' and ' Sweety Tera Drama' from Bareilly Ki Barfi. The actress took the audience down the memory lane by sharing a series of BTS videos where the actress is seen shaking her leg and grooving to the much-loved tracks from the film.

In one of the videos, Kriti Sanon is seen performing with her Bareilly Ki Barfi co-star Ayushmann Khurrana and in another, she is seen with Rajkummar Rao. Sharing the Twist Kamariya video, Kriti Sanon wrote, "Found this BTS video of Bareilly ki Barfi! #Throwback ️ #TwistKamariya"

Another video featuring Ayushmann was captioned writing, "Another one! #Throwback#BareillyKiBarfi @ayushmannk ". Kriti also shared Sweety Tera Drama video captioning, '"#Throwback to sweety’s drama.. haha.. when the dupatta got entangled for the 20th time at the end!" 

Watch the BTS videos right here:

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Kriti (@kritisanon) on

 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Kriti (@kritisanon) on

 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Kriti (@kritisanon) on

 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

#Throwback #BKB

A post shared by Kriti (@kritisanon) on

Bareilly Ki Barfi hit the screens on August 18, 2017. Kriti Sanon’s performance was much appreciated as she played the role of a small town girl - Bitti. The film has been helmed by Ashwini Iyer Tiwari and it won several accolades. On the work front, Kriti Sanon will be seen in multi-starrer Housefull 4, Arjun Patiala alongside Diljit Dosanj and Luka Chuppi alongside Kartik Aryan.

RECOMMENDED STORIES

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

POPULAR STORIES

Meet world's second richest sports team owner, it's not Mukesh Ambani, Gautam Adani or Shah Rukh Khan

Money laundering case: 4 luxury cars, jewellery worth Rs 14.5 lakh seized as ED raids Haryana Congress MLA Chhoker

Meet Arth Jain, IITian who left engineering to become IAS, cracked UPSC with AIR 16

Why is August's full moon called Sturgeon Moon? Know here

Oppenheimer: Man spots blunder in Christopher Nolan’s directorial; Twitter call it a ‘conscious move’

MORE

MOST VIEWED

WTC Final 2023, IND vs AUS: Key players to watch out for

Viral Photos of the Day: Fardeen Khan, Samantha Ruth Prabhu, others look stunning in stylish outfits

'Queen for a reason': Kangana Ranaut gives royal vibes in lehenga choli with head crown, netizens call actress 'Rani sa'

From Manisha Rani to Abhishek Malhan, these are most googled contestants of Bigg Boss OTT 2

In Pics: Nysa Devgan attends Beyonce's London concert with Orhan Awatramani, Kanika Kapoor, and friends

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

DNA Exclusive: Will Nitish Kumar’s latest flip-flop hurt BJP’s 2024 poll prospects?

MORE