Watch: Kriti Sanon shares behind-the-scenes videos from 'Bareilly Ki Barfi' songs

Kriti Sanon goes down memory lane with BTS videos of 'Twist Kamariya' and 'Sweety Tera Drama' from Bareilly Ki Barfi

Kriti Sanon, who is quite active on social media, recently took to her Instagram account sharing the behind the scenes videos of two of her hit songs 'Twist Kamariya' and ' Sweety Tera Drama' from Bareilly Ki Barfi. The actress took the audience down the memory lane by sharing a series of BTS videos where the actress is seen shaking her leg and grooving to the much-loved tracks from the film.

In one of the videos, Kriti Sanon is seen performing with her Bareilly Ki Barfi co-star Ayushmann Khurrana and in another, she is seen with Rajkummar Rao. Sharing the Twist Kamariya video, Kriti Sanon wrote, "Found this BTS video of Bareilly ki Barfi! #Throwback ️ #TwistKamariya"

Another video featuring Ayushmann was captioned writing, "Another one! #Throwback#BareillyKiBarfi @ayushmannk ". Kriti also shared Sweety Tera Drama video captioning, '"#Throwback to sweety’s drama.. haha.. when the dupatta got entangled for the 20th time at the end!"

Watch the BTS videos right here:

Bareilly Ki Barfi hit the screens on August 18, 2017. Kriti Sanon’s performance was much appreciated as she played the role of a small town girl - Bitti. The film has been helmed by Ashwini Iyer Tiwari and it won several accolades. On the work front, Kriti Sanon will be seen in multi-starrer Housefull 4, Arjun Patiala alongside Diljit Dosanj and Luka Chuppi alongside Kartik Aryan.