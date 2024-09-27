Twitter
Watch: Kriti Sanon rehearses for her IIFA 2024 performance, grooves to Koi Yahan Nache Nache song in viral video

Zelenskyy meets Joe Biden, Kamala Harris, discusses Ukraine's 'victory plan'

Meet world’s richest woman, who has entered USD 100 billion club, runs Rs 5355300 crore company of...

Meet man, son of closest advisor of Mukesh Ambani’s father, who works in Reliance as…

Grandmaster Gukesh Dommaraju gets Mercedes Benz E-Class as gift, it costs Rs…

The 24th IIFA Awards will be hosted by Shah Rukh Khan and will see performances from Rekha, Ananya Panday, Janhvi Kapoor, Nora Fatehi, Shahid Kapoor, Vicky Kaushal, and Kriti Sanon. They are being held along with IIFA Utsavam and IIFA Rocks.

Aman Wadhwa

Updated : Sep 27, 2024, 06:15 AM IST | Edited by : Aman Wadhwa

Watch: Kriti Sanon rehearses for her IIFA 2024 performance, grooves to Koi Yahan Nache Nache song in viral video
The International Indian Film Academy (IIFA) Awards are set to take place this weekend from September 27 to September 29. The three-day event will be held at the 18,000-seater Etihad Arena on Yas Island in Abu Dhabi. Some of the biggest names of the Indian film fraternity such as Shah Rukh Khan, Karan Johar, Ram Charan, Rana Dagubatti, Siddhant Chaturvedi, and Samantha Ruth Prabhu, are set to add sparkle to the glitzy affair.

The IIFA Utsavam, which honours the artistic and technical achievements of the south Indian film industries, will take place on the first day. It represents Telugu, Tamil, Malayalam, and Kannada film industries. Rana Daggubati will be taking over the hosting duties for IIFA Utsavam, which will see performances by Regina Cassandra, Raashii Khanna, Prabhudeva, and Rockstar DSP.

On September 28, the flagship IIFA Awards will be celebrated, which will be hosted by Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan. He will be joined by filmmaker Karan Johar and star Vicky Kaushal as the co-host. Rekha, Ananya Panday, Janhvi Kapoor, Nora Fatehi, Shahid Kapoor, Vicky Kaushal, and Kriti Sanon will set the stage on fire with their performances.

Now, a video has gone viral on the internet that shows Kriti rehearsing for her live performance. In the clip shared on X (formerly Twitter), the actress is seen grooving to the peppy dance number Koi Yahan Nache Nache from the 1982 blockbuster film Disco Dancer headlined by Mithun Chakraborty. The song is composed by Bappi Lahiri, penned by Faruk Kaiser, and sung by Usha Uthup, along with Bappi.

To bring the curtains down for the glittering event, there will be IIFA Rocks, which celebrates music and fashion, on September 29. It will be hosted by Siddhant Chaturvedi and Abhishek Banerjee.

The IIFA event made its debut in 2000 and has since been celebrated in a variety of picturesque locales, including New York, Abu Dhabi, Toronto, Singapore, Johannesburg, Amsterdam, Dubai, Colombo, and Tampa Bay. For its 25th year, the awards will move to India, and will be held in Jaipur from March 7 to 9 at the Jaipur Exhibition and Convention Centre (JECC). (With inputs from IANS)

