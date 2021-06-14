Watch: Kriti Sanon hints at finding 'the one' for her 'fragile' heart with a quirky video

Kriti Sanon shared her romantic mood on Sunday on social media. The actor shared a cute video on her Instagram page where she, along with sister Nupur Sanon, can be seen making funny facial expressions sitting in a moving car while the popular Hemant Kumar song "Hai Apna Dil Toh Awara" plays in the background.

In the video, Kriti wears a T-Shirt that reads: "Fragile, handle with care". Captioning her video, the actor wrote: "My 'Fragile' heart is safe with her till it finds the one! @nupursanon."

A few days back, as Sushant Singh Rajput and her film, 'Raabta' clocked four years of its release, Kriti penned a heartfelt note where she paid a tribute to the late actor.

Sanon wrote, "Tan lade, tan muk jaaye, Rooh jude, judi reh jaaye... I believe in connection, I believe that we are meant to meet the people we do... My Raabta with Sushant, Dinoo and MaddockFilms was just meant to be.. Films come and go... But every single film has so so many memories behind it... The connections we make & the moments we live with each other stay within us.. Some more than others... Raabta was one of my best and most memorable experiences and it will ALWAYS remain extremely close to my heart... Little did I know that it would be our first and last... #Raabta."

Meanwhile, on the work front, Kriti will next be seen in 'Mimi', 'Bachchan Pandey', period drama 'Adipurush' among others.