Watch: Kriti Sanon gets angry at reporter for asking about Shehzada co-star Kartik Aaryan in viral video

From romantic to comedy, Kriti Sanon has been impressing audiences by doing films in different genres. She was recently seen in the movie Shehzada with Kartik Aaryan. While interacting with the media at an awards night, the actress got upset with a reporter’s question.

In a video, which is now going viral on social media, the actress can be seen getting upset upon being asked about Kartik. In the video, when the reporter asked the actress what she liked the most about her Shehzada co-star, the Mimi actress while maintaining a smile, replied, "Is this the platform to talk about that?".

I cant believe how much she adores kartik her expressions and tone says a lot !! #Kariti pic.twitter.com/OSpaHu8tPl — (@iakshita04) February 27, 2023

For the unversed, Shehzada was released on February 17 and stars Kartik Aaryan and Kriti Sanon in the lead roles. It is the official Hindi remake of a Telugu movie, Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo, starring Allu Arjun. The movie failed to impress the audience and tanked at the box office.



Kriti was also rumoured to be dating Kartik while the film was being shot. In an interview with Hindustan Times, she cleared these rumours and said, "It is (the result of) people’s need for information. I don't know if social media is a great thing to happen to us or a bad thing that happened to us. I have mixed feelings when it comes to that. If you ask me about these petty things, they don't bother me at all. It just makes you feel like 'I wish my life was as interesting as it sounded to be'."

Meanwhile, on the work front, Kriti Sanon will be next seen with Prabhas in Om Raut’s Indian mythological film based on the epic Ramyana, Adipurush which also stars Prabhas and Saif Ali Khan. Other than this, the actress also has Ganapath-Part 1 in the pipeline which stars Tiger Shroff, Amitabh Bachchan, and Elli Avrram in prominent roles.

