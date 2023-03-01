Search icon
Sign In
X
PreviousPrevious
HomeBollywood
topStoriesenglish

Watch: Kriti Sanon gets angry at reporter for asking about Shehzada co-star Kartik Aaryan in viral video

Kriti Sanon slammed the reporter for asking a question about Kartik Aaryan at an awards night.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Mar 01, 2023, 04:46 PM IST

Watch: Kriti Sanon gets angry at reporter for asking about Shehzada co-star Kartik Aaryan in viral video
Kriti Sanon/File Photo

From romantic to comedy, Kriti Sanon has been impressing audiences by doing films in different genres. She was recently seen in the movie Shehzada with Kartik Aaryan. While interacting with the media at an awards night, the actress got upset with a reporter’s question.

In a video, which is now going viral on social media, the actress can be seen getting upset upon being asked about Kartik. In the video, when the reporter asked the actress what she liked the most about her Shehzada co-star, the Mimi actress while maintaining a smile, replied, "Is this the platform to talk about that?".

For the unversed, Shehzada was released on February 17 and stars Kartik Aaryan and Kriti Sanon in the lead roles. It is the official Hindi remake of a Telugu movie, Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo, starring Allu Arjun. The movie failed to impress the audience and tanked at the box office.

Kriti was also rumoured to be dating Kartik while the film was being shot. In an interview with Hindustan Times, she cleared these rumours and said, "It is (the result of) people’s need for information. I don't know if social media is a great thing to happen to us or a bad thing that happened to us. I have mixed feelings when it comes to that. If you ask me about these petty things, they don't bother me at all. It just makes you feel like 'I wish my life was as interesting as it sounded to be'."

Meanwhile, on the work front, Kriti Sanon will be next seen with Prabhas in Om Raut’s Indian mythological film based on the epic Ramyana, Adipurush which also stars Prabhas and Saif Ali Khan. Other than this, the actress also has Ganapath-Part 1 in the pipeline which stars Tiger Shroff, Amitabh Bachchan, and Elli Avrram in prominent roles.

READ | Anil Kapoor reveals he was nervous dancing with Sridevi and Urmila Matondkar as Judaai completes 26 years

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
Most Viewed
More
Sleep better tonight: 5 types of tea that can improve your sleep quality
Step inside Mukesh Ambani’s sea-facing ultra-luxurious Dubai villa worth Rs 650 crore
As RRR eyes Oscar win, a look at all Indians who have won the coveted award from Bhanu Athaiya to AR Rahman
Ash Wednesday explained: Meaning, history and traditions of the holy day
Holi 2023: Know how different states, cultures celebrate festival of colours across India
Speed Reads
More
First-image
Pune-bound AirAsia flight suffers bird-hit, makes emergency landing in Bhubaneswar
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 Diligent Media Corporation Limited, All Rights Reserved.