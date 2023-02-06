Watch: Kiara Advani-Sidharth Malhotra's wedding venue Suryagarh Palace lights up as celebrations kick off

File Photo

One of the most loved B-town couples Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani will tie the knot on February 7, pre-wedding festivities are taking place in full swing at Suryagarh Palace in Jaisalmer.

Celebs including Shahid Kapoor, Mira Rajput, Karan Johar, Juhi Chawla, Isha Ambani, Manisha Malhotra, and others were spotted arriving at the venue. On Monday, several pap videos circulated online in which the wedding venue is seen beautifully lit up in pink lights. Along with it, one can also hear peppy tracks playing inside the wedding venue. While the paparazzi couldn’t spot the bride and groom, these photos come across as a delight and a confirmation that there is indeed a wedding happening.

The duo has not announced the news of their wedding officially. Check out these pictures from the venue: Earlier several reports suggested that Sidharth and Kiara were expected to tie the knot on February 6. However, now fans have to wait a little longer. According to a source close to the couple, the most-awaited wedding has been postponed for a day. The Shershaah co-stars will exchange vows on February 7, i.e., Tuesday.

Though the couple didn’t speak to the media, the groom’s brother and mother told paps that they are "excited". As per the reports, the sangeet event will take place near the sunset patio on Monday night. The duo's ceremony has been organised in the area between the havelis on the morning of February 7, Tuesday. Sidharth and Kiara have never talked openly about their relationship though they have not denied it. If reports are to be believed, the two started dating during the making of their 2021 film Shershaah, based on the life of martyr Vikram Batra. The film was a hit and fans loved their chemistry. (With inputs from ANI)

