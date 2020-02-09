Watch: Kiara Advani, Sidharth Malhotra's chemistry dancing at Armaan Jain wedding is undeniable

It's the Valentine week and just watching the celebs of Bollywood celebrating it indirectly via cute videos is just as adorable.

The Kapoor family wrapped up the wedding of their dear Armaan Jain and Anissa Malhotra last week and it was a gala affair. Everyone from the industry was in attendance and through pictures and videos, it is evident that everyone had a wonderful time partying and dancing together to celebrate the nuptials. In a video that has surfaced, rumoured couple Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani can be seen dancing to a mash-up of songs including Bom Diggy from Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety to Mi Gente, a Spanish pop song.

Kiara, who is the cousin of the bride Anissa, also performed at the reception. Videos of her dancing to her song Sauda Khara Khara from Good Newwz had also gone viral on social media.

On the work front, Sidharth and Kiara are all set to come together for the first time in Shershaah, directed by Vishnu Varadhan, the film is based on the life of Captain Vikram Batra, who was martyred in the Kargil War and later awarded the Param Vir Chakra. Sidharth will be seen in a double role – he will play Captain Vikram Batra and his twin brother Vishal Batra – while Kiara will be seen as Captain Vikram Batra’s girlfriend Dimple Cheema.

The first look of the film was released on Sidharth's birthday and was very well received by the audiences as they are eager to see Kiara and Sidharth together, create magic on the silver screen.