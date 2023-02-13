Watch: Kiara Advani and Sidharth Malhotra groove to Burj Khalifa at their wedding reception

Credit: Viral Bhayani/Instagram

Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani's wedding reception in Mumbai seemed to be a grand affair and visuals from an inside video of the event that surfaced online show the newlyweds grooving on the dance floor to Burj Khalifa.

Joining them are a host of other guests ranging from Kareena Kapoor Khan to Alia Bhatt, Karan Johar, and Kriti Sanon among others at the couple's post-wedding function at Hotel St. Regis here. In the video clip, Sidharth and Kiara are seen dancing to Burj Khalifa song from the film Laxmii, which also stars Akshay Kumar.

In another video that has gone viral Sidharth is seen shaking a leg to his song Kala Chashma. Newlyweds Sidharth and Kiara looked all things classy at the reception. Kiara wore a beautiful black and white gown with a statement neckpiece while Sidharth looked dapper in a shimmery black suit.

Main man dancing on Kala Chashma pic.twitter.com/l53fYBK6y5 — sarah (@sidxjk) February 12, 2023

For the reception, the new bride chose diamond jewellery by Manish Malhotra for her big day. The neckpiece features an exquisite composition of ultra-fine hand-cut diamonds crafted with rare Zambian emeralds. She was seen wearing a diamond ring, prompting speculations that it is her wedding ring.

On the other hand, Sidharth opted for an ivory sherwani with an exquisite royal lustre. The sherwani features classic signatures, hints of ivory threadwork, gold zardozi and badla work, handcrafted with utmost finesse. He completed his look with Polki Jewellery studded with extremely fine uncut diamonds for the perfect regal look.

Kiara and Sidharth have always been tight-lipped about their relationship. They neither accepted nor denied the dating rumours. Sidharth and Kiara apparently fell in love while shooting for Shershaah, which was released in 2021. The duo was often seen hanging out together which added extra fuel to their relationship rumours.

In an episode of Koffee with Karan Season 7, Kiara revealed that she first met Sidharth at the wrap-up party of Lust Stories. She also confessed that she and Sidharth Malhotra are definitely more than "close friends." Ever since Sidharth and Kiara shared their look as groom and bride, fans have been in awe of how happy and gorgeous the couple looked. (With inputs from ANI)

