Watch: Katrina Kaif gets bored brooming, plays cricket with it

Katrina Kaif has taken up household chores to spend time during home quarantine. After washing vessels not very long back, sher now took up the task of brooming her house. Katrina was multi-tasking since she was also talking to her sister. In fact the 'Bharat' actress got so bored she ended up playing cricket with the broom.

In a video shared by her, Katrina was seen sweeping the floors as Isabelle said in the background, "You gotta do what you've gotta do." Some time later, Katrina could barely make any difference between the broom and a cricket bat and pretended to be hitting an imaginary ball.

Sharing the video, Katrina wrote, "Day 21 -One day at a time guys.......we all gotta do our part........ m apparently @isakaif part is to give commentary and pro tips while seated Gotta mix it up ..... this is seriously good exercise btw #stayhome #helpoutathome"

Here's the video:

While Katrina Kaif was last seen in Salman Khan starring film 'Bharat', her sister Isabelle Kaif is making to wait her much-awaited Bollywood debut soon. Isabelle was shooting 'Time To Dance' with Aayush Sharma which is when India went under 21 days lockdown to prevent coronavirus, and all shoots were cancelled.