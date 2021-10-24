WATCH: Katrina Kaif captures Akshay Kumar laying on Rohit Shetty’s lap, director says ‘don’t record this’

Rohit Shetty's film 'Sooryavanshi' will be released in a few days, and the team will start promoting it today. Given his leading role, Akshay Kumar's promotional schedule will begin early in the morning.

Katrina has stared promoting the film in her own way. In a new video, Katrina states that the ‘Sooryavanshi’ promotions would begin today, and that she has never seen Akshay and Rohit Shetty so thrilled. The actress then pans the camera towards Rohit and Akshay, revealing that they are eager to go.

While Rohit sits outside the window staring, Akshay can be seen sleeping on Rohit Shetty's lap. The two then realise they're being recorded and comically tell Katrina to turn off the camera. "Katrina doesn't record," Akshay explains, "because we have a reputation to uphold."

Take a look at the video here-

Announcing the film's release on Instagram, Katrina shared, "18 months have passed since our entire entertainment industry including film & stage has been on a standstill due to the pandemic. It's been a long difficult wait for us but finally patience prevailed and we are back! Now it's not about just our film but it's about our industry as a family and the relationship we share with our beloved audience! So let's come together for the magic of cinema!

'Sooryavanshi,' directed by Rohit Shetty, is a cop drama featuring Akshay Kumar as the main character and Katrina Kaif as the leading lady. The film was set to be released in March 2020, right around the time that India was afflicted by a novel coronavirus and the country was put on lockdown. The film promises to delight audiences with thrilling action and wild stunts even though it is released a year later.