Watch: Kartik Aaryan recreates Coldplay kiss cam viral video with hilarious twist, almost gets fired after cheating on...

Kartik Aaryan is the latest celebrity to poke fun at the viral video of Astronomer CEO Andy Byron and HR chief Kristin Cabot from the Coldplay's Boston concert.

Kartik Aaryan has jumped on the bandwagon of memes recreating the scandalous Coldplay kiss cam video, that broke the internet last week. During the Boston concert of Coldplay's ongoing world tour Music of the Spheres on July 16, the concert camera showed Astronomer CEO Andy Byron and the company's HR chief Kristin Cabot hugging each other as it was discovered that the two of them are having an extramarital affair. A couple of days after the shocking incident, Andy Byron had to tender his resignation.

Now, Kartik Aaryan has recreated the viral moment with a hilarious reel on his Instagram on Wednesday. The clip featured the Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 star secretly eating a bar of chocolate with a running text that read, "Fitness freak, Kartik Aaryan, caught cheating on his diet, at the Coldplay concert last night." As soon as Kartik is "caught on camera", he throws away the chocolate and starts exercising with his dumbbells. He captioned the clip as, "Almost got Fired."

Meanwhile, the Chandu Champion actor will be seen next romancing the South sensation Sreeleela in the Anurag Basu directorial, that could be titled Aashiqui 3. The yet-untitled musical romantic drama is slated to release in cinemas on Diwali this year and will clash at the box office with Ayusmann Khurrana and Rashmika Mandanna-starrer Thama. Thama is the next installment in the Maddock Horror Comedy Universe after Stree, Bhediya, Munjya, and Stree 2.

After the Anurag Basu film, Kartik will be seen next in Tu Meri Main Tera Main Tera Tu Meri, which is currently busy shooting. For the romantic comedy, the actor has joined hands wih Karan Johar after their much publicised fallout during Dostana 2. Starring Ananya Panday as the leading lady, the Sameer Vidwans directorial will hit theatres on February 13, 2026, a day ahead of Valentine's Day next year.

