Search icon
Sign In
X
PreviousPrevious
HomeBollywood
topStoriesenglish

Watch: Kartik Aaryan helps Kiara Advani wear sandals, netizens say 'Sidharth Malhotra wants to know location'

In the viral video, Kartik Aaryan can be seen helping Kiara Advani wear her heels.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Jun 21, 2023, 08:37 PM IST

Watch: Kartik Aaryan helps Kiara Advani wear sandals, netizens say 'Sidharth Malhotra wants to know location'
Credit: Viral Bhayani/Instagram

Bollywood stars Kartik Aaryan and Kiara Advani are busy promoting their upcoming film Satyaprem Ki Katha. On Wednesday, the makers of the film released the song Sun Sajni. Now, a video is going viral on social media in which Kartik can be seen helping Kiara wear her heels.

The video has been shared by celebrity photographer Viral Bhayani with the caption, “Kafi Gentleman Kartik and his charming nature, definitely, every girl's heart melts!! Helping our lovely Kiara with her footwear on stage!” Netizens reacted to the clip, one of them wrote, “yeh shaadi ke pehle ka cute scenes hai. shaadi Hui fir bolega...Jaa khud uthana merko kya bolti hai.”

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Viral Bhayani (@viralbhayani)

The second one said, “Karthik ko dekhke SSR ki yaad aati hai .....they both are self-made actors n have respect for females.” The third one said, “Ye to hum bhi karte hai wo celebrity hai to gentleman ban gaya aur commen people hai to hm bewakoof hai ye sb kr dete hai to.” The fifth one said, “Varun se seekhna chaiye woh hota toh moke ka fayda uthake Kiara ko gaud me utha leta instead of arranging footwear.” The sixth one said, “Sidharth wants to know Kartik location.”

LIVE COVERAGE

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
Most Viewed
More
From Rekha to Zeenat: Look at alleged love affairs of Pakistan's ex PM Imran Khan with Bollywood actresses
Surveen Chawla shines 'brighter than the sun' in yellow lehenga at Cannes 2023, see viral photos
In pics: Pooja Hegde turns heads in pink co-ord set to promote Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan
In pics: Sunny Leone's cropped shirt, teamed with blue skirt is a perfect summer outfit
Meet Rahul Bhat, once star of hit TV show Heena who quit acting for over 10 years, now stars in Anurag Kashyap's Kennedy
Speed Reads
More
First-image
IndiGo flight makes emergency landing in Delhi due to engine failure
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 Diligent Media Corporation Limited, All Rights Reserved.