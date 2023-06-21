Watch: Kartik Aaryan helps Kiara Advani wear sandals, netizens say 'Sidharth Malhotra wants to know location'

Credit: Viral Bhayani/Instagram

Bollywood stars Kartik Aaryan and Kiara Advani are busy promoting their upcoming film Satyaprem Ki Katha. On Wednesday, the makers of the film released the song Sun Sajni. Now, a video is going viral on social media in which Kartik can be seen helping Kiara wear her heels.

The video has been shared by celebrity photographer Viral Bhayani with the caption, “Kafi Gentleman Kartik and his charming nature, definitely, every girl's heart melts!! Helping our lovely Kiara with her footwear on stage!” Netizens reacted to the clip, one of them wrote, “yeh shaadi ke pehle ka cute scenes hai. shaadi Hui fir bolega...Jaa khud uthana merko kya bolti hai.”

The second one said, “Karthik ko dekhke SSR ki yaad aati hai .....they both are self-made actors n have respect for females.” The third one said, “Ye to hum bhi karte hai wo celebrity hai to gentleman ban gaya aur commen people hai to hm bewakoof hai ye sb kr dete hai to.” The fifth one said, “Varun se seekhna chaiye woh hota toh moke ka fayda uthake Kiara ko gaud me utha leta instead of arranging footwear.” The sixth one said, “Sidharth wants to know Kartik location.”