Watch: Kartik Aaryan appeals with 'Pyaar Ka Punchnama' style monologue on social distancing

Although it's been almost five years since Pyaar Ka Punchnana series ended, Kartik Aaryan is still remembered for his monologue in both the films. Wherever he goes, the charming actor is asked to say the monologue and he says it with the same conviction as he did in those two movies. Now, Kartik has made a monologue to appeal to people of the country to stay safe during the ongoing coronavirus outbreak.

In the video, he schools people for going to the office and caring for the economy when they should self-isolate themselves at this time of crisis to take care of their and others' health. Kartik also talks about how Prime Minister of India, Narendra Modi has been appealing to people to prioritise everyone's health and nothing else. The actor captioned the video stating, "#CoronaStopKaroNa My Appeal in my Style Social Distancing is the only solution, yet."

Check out the video below:

Meanwhile, on the work front, Kartik has been shooting for his upcoming film, Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2, and has headed back home due to self-quarantine. Talking about the film, it's the second instalment in Bhool Bhulaiyaa franchise. Along with Kartik, the film also stars Kiara Advani as the female lead and Tabu in a pivotal role. Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 is being helmed by Anees Bazmee.

Meanwhile, Kartik also has Dostana 2 in his kitty in which he will be seen alongside Janhvi Kapoor. The film has debutant Lakshya with them and is helmed by Collin D'Cunha in his directorial debut.