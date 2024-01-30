Watch: Karisma Kapoor, Varun Dhawan groove to What Is Your Mobile Number, fans say 'miss this era of Bollywood'

In the viral clip, Karisma Kapoor can be seen grooving to her popular song What is Your Mobile Number with Varun Dhawan.

Bollywood star Karisma Kapoor, who is one of the best dancers in the industry, never fails to stun us with her style, grace and beauty. She often mesmerises us with her dance and the recent viral video from the Filmfare Awards is the proof.

In the clip, she can be seen grooving to her popular song What is Your Mobile Number with Varun Dhawan. She rocked the stage in a beautiful multi-colour saree. In no time, the video went viral and social media users are reacting to it. One of the fans wrote, “she still has the same energy.” The second one said, “She looks younger than him.”

Watch video:

The third person commented, “Miss this Era Bollywood." The fourth one said, “Lolo looks beautiful in every outfit..” Meanwhile, Ranbir Kapoor entertained the audiences with an energetic performance at the 69th Filmfare Awards in Gandhinagar, Gujarat, on Sunday, January 28. The Rockstar actor made his entry in his Animal avatar as he drove a replica of Animal’s machine gun and entered the venue Mahatma Mandir Convention & Exhibition Centre.

The highlight of his performance was him performing a ‘Jamal Kudu’ hook step with his wife Alia Bhatt, who was seated in the audience. The hook steps involve shaking a leg while balancing a glass on the head. As they recreated the viral hook step, Ranbir also planted a kiss on Alia's cheek. Their adorable video soon went viral on social media as their fans cheered for them.

Ranbir and Alia both lifted the Black Lady statuettes for Best Actor and Best Actress for their phenomenal performances in Animal and Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani, respectively. 12th Fail and its director Vidhu Vinod Chopra were declared Best Film and Best Director, while Vikrant Massey also took home the Best Actor (Critics) award for the inspirational film. Rani Mukerji and Shefali Shah were jointly awarded the Best Actress (Critics) award for Mrs. Chatterjee Vs. Norway and Three Of Us, respectively.