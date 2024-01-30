Twitter
Headlines

Sriram Raghavan breaks silence on why Agastya Nanda replaced Varun Dhawan in Ekkis: 'We had a chat about...'

Warthog triumphs over leopard in intense jungle showdown, video is viral

Citroen C3 Aircross automatic launched in India, price starts at Rs 12.84 lakh

Watch: Karisma Kapoor, Varun Dhawan groove to What Is Your Mobile Number, fans say 'miss this era of Bollywood'

Plans afoot to make Hemant Soren's wife as Jharkhand CM, claims BJP's Nishikant Dubey

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

IIT Kanpur partners with Samsung, to research on health, visual, AI and more

Sriram Raghavan breaks silence on why Agastya Nanda replaced Varun Dhawan in Ekkis: 'We had a chat about...'

Warthog triumphs over leopard in intense jungle showdown, video is viral

Batters with most international hundreds against one team

9 bowlers to take more wickets than Jasprit Bumrah in WTC

5 nutritious vermicelli dishes

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

In pics: Prabhas, Shruti Haasan, Prashanth Neel stun in Salaar success bash in Bengaluru

Streaming This Week: Indian Police Force, Extra Ordinary Man, Sixty Minutes, latest OTT releases to binge-watch

Alia Bhatt exudes royalty in printed saree at award event in Riyadh, fans react

Bigg Boss 17 | Mannara: I Was Taken For Granted For By Munawar Faruqui, But...

Bigg Boss 17 | Abhishek Kumar Says Isha, Samarth Chapter Is 'Done And Dusted'

Bigg Boss 17 | Arun Mashettey Compares Munawar Faruqui To Dog: 'Kutte Ki Dum...'

Meet IIT alumni, who once used to take tuition, decided to become actor, is now called...

This actor made Bollywood debut with superhit film, then gave 10 consecutive flop films, feared end of his career, but..

Fighter box office collection day 5: Hrithik, Deepika-starrer witnesses massive drop on first Monday, earns Rs 8 crore

HomeBollywood

Bollywood

Watch: Karisma Kapoor, Varun Dhawan groove to What Is Your Mobile Number, fans say 'miss this era of Bollywood'

In the viral clip, Karisma Kapoor can be seen grooving to her popular song What is Your Mobile Number with Varun Dhawan.

article-main

Manisha Chauhan

Updated: Jan 30, 2024, 09:41 AM IST

Edited by

FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

Bollywood star Karisma Kapoor, who is one of the best dancers in the industry, never fails to stun us with her style, grace and beauty. She often mesmerises us with her dance and the recent viral video from the Filmfare Awards is the proof.

In the clip, she can be seen grooving to her popular song What is Your Mobile Number with Varun Dhawan. She rocked the stage in a beautiful multi-colour saree. In no time, the video went viral and social media users are reacting to it. One of the fans wrote, “she still has the same energy.” The second one said, “She looks younger than him.”

Watch video:

The third person commented, “Miss this Era Bollywood." The fourth one said, “Lolo looks beautiful in every outfit..” Meanwhile, Ranbir Kapoor entertained the audiences with an energetic performance at the 69th Filmfare Awards in Gandhinagar, Gujarat, on Sunday, January 28. The Rockstar actor made his entry in his Animal avatar as he drove a replica of Animal’s machine gun and entered the venue Mahatma Mandir Convention & Exhibition Centre.

The highlight of his performance was him performing a ‘Jamal Kudu’ hook step with his wife Alia Bhatt, who was seated in the audience. The hook steps involve shaking a leg while balancing a glass on the head. As they recreated the viral hook step, Ranbir also planted a kiss on Alia's cheek. Their adorable video soon went viral on social media as their fans cheered for them.

Ranbir and Alia both lifted the Black Lady statuettes for Best Actor and Best Actress for their phenomenal performances in Animal and Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani, respectively. 12th Fail and its director Vidhu Vinod Chopra were declared Best Film and Best Director, while Vikrant Massey also took home the Best Actor (Critics) award for the inspirational film. Rani Mukerji and Shefali Shah were jointly awarded the Best Actress (Critics) award for Mrs. Chatterjee Vs. Norway and Three Of Us, respectively.

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

POPULAR STORIES

Good news for health insurance policyholders: Check new guidelines, how to get it

Meet IAS officer who worked as a junior doctor during COVID-19, passed UPSC exam in first attempt, got AIR...

'Governance of Lord Ram was source of inspiration for Constitution makers': PM Modi in first 'Mann ki Baat' of 2024

Meet student who got 75% in Class 10, secured record-breaking job package; not from IIT, IIM, VIT, his salary is...

Meet Australia's richest Indian, who owns Rs 105600 crore company, his net worth is...

MORE

MOST VIEWED

In pics: Prabhas, Shruti Haasan, Prashanth Neel stun in Salaar success bash in Bengaluru

Streaming This Week: Indian Police Force, Extra Ordinary Man, Sixty Minutes, latest OTT releases to binge-watch

Alia Bhatt exudes royalty in printed saree at award event in Riyadh, fans react

Meet actress Surekha Vani, in news for going bald; Ram Charan, Chiranjeevi, Allu Arjun's co-star, shaved her head for...

In pics: Malaika Arora, Sonam Kapoor, Bhumi Pednekar, Orry party with Jonas Brothers after trio's first concert in India

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

MORE