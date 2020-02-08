Watch: Kareena Kapoor Khan & Karisma Kapoor's epic performance deserves all 'Tareefan'

It is Friday and the past week if anyone was in news whether, for their performances or epic lehengas, it was one of the most popular sister duos of Bollywood Kareena Kapoor Khan and Karisma Kapoor. The Kapoor sisters made headlines by taking centre stage at their cousin Armaan Jain and Anissa Malhotra's wedding reception and their videos of their performance have been doing the rounds of social media.

A few days back Karisma and Kareena's video dancing on hit number Bole Chudiya from Kabhie Khushi Kabhie Gham along with filmmaker Karan Johar came to light and went viral, there was another gem featuring the duo which saw the light of the day and was shared yesterday.

Designer and a good friend to both Kareena and Karisma, Manish Malhotra shared a video on his Instagram account of Karisma recreating her popular dance number Le Gayi Le Gayi from Dil To Pagal Hai after which she is joined by her sister Kareena and the two sisters groove stylishly to Kareena's popular dance number Tareefan from Veere Di Wedding. The Kapoor sisters showed off their swag while dancing together and making the most of their cousin’s wedding reception.

Check out the video here.

Sharing the video on his social media channel Manish wrote, "The incredible stunning sisters @therealkarismakapoor #kareenakapoorkhan all spirited and fun both glittering in #manishmalhotralabel #anissamaangayi @anissamalhotra @therealarmaanjain #sangeet @mmalhotraworld."

On the work front, Kareena is currently basking in the success of her last film Good Newwz opposite Akshay Kumar, Diljit Dosanjh, and Kiara Advani.