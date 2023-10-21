Headlines

Abhishek Bachchan's deleted cameo scene in Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham goes viral, fans react: Watch

Abhishek Bachchan also made a cameo appearance in the film Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham starring Amitabh Bachchan, Jaya Bachchan, Shah Rukh Khan, Kajol, Hrithik Roshan, and Kareena Kapoor.

DNA Web Team

Updated: Oct 21, 2023, 01:27 PM IST

Bollywood film Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham has left a lasting impact on Indian cinema and its fans. The movie, directed by Karan Johar, was released in 2001 and features an ensemble cast that includes Amitabh Bachchan, Jaya Bachchan, Shah Rukh Khan, Kajol, Hrithik Roshan, and Kareena Kapoor.

Abhishek Bachchan also made a cameo appearance in the film Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham. Deleted scenes from popular movies often generate significant interest when they resurface, especially after a long period since the film's release. A deleted scene featuring Abhishek Bachchan's cameo from Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham has  gone viral on social media now.

Meanwhile, Kareena Kapoor Khan has been featured in the latest commercial for the travel website Goibibo. The advertisement, launched on October 10, has gone viral on social media, as the actress is seeing recreating her Poo avatar from the film Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham, released 22 years ago.

In the ad, Kareena is seen rating rooms of a hotel, just like her character Poo (Pooja Sharma) rated boys in the Karan Johar film. When she asks her friends if they didn't find anything else in th budget, they are heard saying, "Bebo, wanna Goibibo?". The ad ends with Kareena's punchline, "Hotels aise on Goibibo, full marks by Bebo". Bebo is Kareena's nickname in real life.

This started when a recent tweet, posted on last Thursday, went viral on social media in which a person wrote, "if you think about it, if @goibibo gets Kareena Kapoor as their brand ambassador they can call themselves goibebo". As more and more netizens started tagging Goibibo in the comments, the brand didn't leave any opportunity and replied to the tweet on Sunday, "This is a PSA for people who are sending this to us. We heard you!".

 

 

