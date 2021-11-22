Watch: Karan Johar's comments on Ranveer Singh's flight fashion go viral

The filmmaker Karan Johar, who has been honoured with the Padma Shri award, on Monday dropped a candid video of Bollywood actor Ranveer Singh in which he can be heard talking about the recent fashion trends, on his social media account.

The director of ‘Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani’ Karan Johar took to Instagram and posted a video in which Ranveer Singh can be seen wearing a red Sabyasachi outfit with golden buttons. Ranveer matched his all-red outfit with a waist belt with the iconic Bengal tiger logo inscribed on it. While they were on a flight, Karan asked him what he was wearing.

Karan then talked about the fashion trends that he is obsessing over, to which Ranveer replied, “The Gucci x Balenciaga Hacker Project, that’s like a moment in fashion history.” The filmmaker further asked him about the upcoming fashion film ‘House of Gucci’ starring Adam Driver, Lady Gaga, Jared Leto, Jeremy Irons, Al Pacino, and Salma Hayek.

Watch video here:

The actor replied, “Jared's red carpet looks are to die for.” Sharing the video, Karan Johar wrote, “Toodling with ROCKY! @ranveersingh #midairshenanigans.”

Earlier, the director had shared a video in which Alia Bhatt was seen playing rapid-fire round with him on the sets of ‘Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani’. Karan Johar posted the video with the caption, “Just some night shoot rambling’s!!!! Next one with Rocky! Watch this space!”

Karan Johar’s movie ‘Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani’ features Alia Bhatt and Ranveer Singh as lead actors. Preity Zinta, Dharmendra, Jaya Bachchan, and Shabana Azmi will also be seen in the film. The film is expected to release in 2022. It is produced by Dharma Productions and Via18 Studios.