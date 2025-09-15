Watch: Karan Johar AVOIDS media, won't be attending press conferences of his films due to..., Varun Dhawan reveals: 'Jab woh aate hai toh media...'

Add DNA as a Preferred Source
At Sunny Sanskari ki Tulsi Kumari trailer launch, Varun Dhawan made a surprising revelation related to Karan Johar. The actor announced that Karan won't be attending the press conferences of his productions, and the reason will baffle you.

Simran Singh

Updated : Sep 15, 2025, 09:35 PM IST | Edited by : Simran Singh

Filmmaker Karan Johar, who's often regarded as a media-friendly celeb, has decided not to interact with the press anymore. Yes, this shocking reveal was made by actor Varun Dhawan that the Kuch Kuch Hota Hai filmmaker won't be attending the press conferences of his production films. On Monday, Varun, along with Janhvi Kapoor and others, attended the trailer launch event of Sunny Sanskari ki Tulsi Kumari. 

During the media interaction, a journalist asked Varun about the absence of the film's producer, Karan Johar, and he revealed that the filmmaker has decided not to attend the events of his films. Explaining his reason, Varun added, "Karan ko aap birthday pe dekhte ho, mundan pe dekhte ho, shaadi pe dekhte ho, kisi ki suhaag raat pe dekhte ho, toh humne bola ki aaj aapko break dete hai." He later made the big reveal, "The truth is that he has decided that henceforth jo bhi unki filmein hai, he'll not come to the launches, because he wants the team to get all the limelight. Dhawan further explained, "Unko lagta hai ki jab woh aate hai, toh poora media unke peeche pad jaata hai. So you won't see him." 

However, he further advised the media that if they spot Karan in any other launches, they should ask him and create a controversy. 

About Sunny Sanskari ki Tulsi Kumari 

Sunny Sanskari ki Tulsi Kumari trailer opens with actor Varun Dhawan proposing to Sanya Malhotra, which she refuses, leading to a hilarious roller coaster ride for the actor as he devises a plan to win her back, along with Janhvi Kapoor. While he was suffering from rejection, Varun Dhawan felt heartbroken when Sanya announced her marriage to Rohit Saraf, who is an ex-boyfriend of Janhvi Kapoor. To stop the marriage and win back their exes, Varun and Janhvi decide to pose as a fake couple to make their exes jealous, ultimately halting their marriage plans. Directed by Shashank Khaitan, Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari will be released in cinemas on October 2.

 

