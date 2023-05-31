Watch: Kapil Sharma touches Aamir Khan’s feet at Carry On Jatta 3 trailer launch but latter has this 'complaint'

Kapil Sharma touches Aamir Khan's feet at Carry On Jatta 3 trailer launch

Recently, Aamir Khan and Kapil Sharma were seen together at the trailer launch of Gippy Gherwal’s upcoming movie Carry On Jatta 3. The comedian was seen touching the feet of Aamir Khan during the event however the actor had a complaint from the comedian.

On Tuesday, during the trailer launch event of the Punjabi film Carry On Jatta 3, Kapil Sharma was seen gracing the event with his presence. As the comedian entered the stage, he was seen touching Aamir Khan’s feet who then hugged him. Later, the actor was heard saying that he is the biggest fan of the comedian and has a complaint from him.

In the video posted by Viral Bhayani, the actor was heard saying, “I called Kapil just 2-3 weeks back. Main aaj kal kaam kam kar raha hoon. Family ke saath zyada hoon. Every night, I like seeing comedy before going to sleep. For the past many months, I see Kapil's show. I have become his huge fan. You must have noticed that my smile was the widest when he came on stage! Meri itni shaamon ko inhone rangeen banaya hai. Hence, I called and thanked him for entertaining people. Logon ka dil behlana bahut bada kaam hai(making someone happy is a big thing to do). I am happy to see you here. I am one of your biggest fans, Kapil.”

He then continued to complain, “Aapne mujhe show pe nahin bulaya. Yeh galat baat hai! Isse pehle ki yeh puche, main hi bol deta hoon. Kapil se ek kadam aage hoon main! (You didn’t invite me to your show. Before you could I ask, I only asked you, I am one step forward from Kapil Sharma)."

Kapil Sharma replied, "Hamara saubhagya hoga jab aap show pe aaoge (It will be our pleasure to have you on our show). I have requested Aamir bhai whenever we have met. He has always said, 'Main kahin ja raha hoon. Wapis aake baat karte hai (I am going somewhere, will talk after coming back)'. Cut to, yeh seedha teen saal baad milte hai! (Cut to meeting him after 3 years).”

Carry On Jatta 3 helmed by Sameep Kang launched the trailer of the movie yesterday. The movie stars Sonam Bajwa, Gippy Grewal, Binnu Dhillon, and Jaswinder Bhalla among others. The Trailer launch event was attended by the cast of the film, Aamir Khan who launched the Punjabi film, and Kapil Sharma.

