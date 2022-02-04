'Sit down': Kangana Ranaut slams journalist on being asked about Deepika Padukone's feud with influencer - WATCH

Actress Kangana Ranaut is making news yet again. The Bollywood star, who recently attended a press conference where she was announced as the host of the upcoming reality show titled 'Lock Upp: Badass Jail, Atyaachari Khel', got into a heated argument with a journalist at the event during the question and answer session.

Knowing how Kangana always speaks her mind and isn't one to mince her own words, the actress is always asked a few questions that have been making headlines in the world of entertainment. And so was the case when she attend the recent 'Lock Upp' press conference.

At the event, when a journalist questioned Kangana Ranaut and asked her views about the recent Deepika Padukone controversy, the 'Panga' star slammed the reporter and distastefully asked her to sit down.

For the unversed, an influencer - Freddy Birdy, recently took an indirect jibe and Deepika Padukone's fashion choices during her upcoming film Gehraiyaan's promotional events. While Deepika too hit back at the influencer indirectly, the feud between the two does not seem to be dying down. As of Thursday, Freddy took another indirect jibe at Deepika when he wrote in one of his Instagram Stories, "Everybody isn't judging you. Somebody is telling you the truth!"

Meanwhile, when Kangana was asked about Deepika Padukone being trolled for her outfit choices for Gehraiyaan promotions, the actress retorted, "Look, I'm here to defend those who cannot defend themselves alright. She can defend herself. She has the privilege, the platform and I can't promote her film here. Sit down."

Kangana was even heard saying that she wasn't at the event to promote the "said film" upon which the journalist replied saying that she wasn't there trying to promote the film, Gehraiyaan. Kangana then said in response, "You named the film." The Tanu Weds Manu actress continued slamming the reporter saying, "You are naming the film which is coming. Obviously, you are being planted by the PRs of the said film." She further added, "Hum itne bhi toh nadan nahi hai. (We aren't that naïve)."

As for 'Lock Upp', in the upcoming show, 16 controversial celebrities will be put together in a lock up for months and will be stripped of their amenities. Talking about the project, Kangana said, "I am thrilled and excited for foraying into the OTT with such a unique and brilliant concept. The scale and reach of both ALTBalaji and MX Player are massive. I am sure this show will give me a great opportunity to get in touch with my fans and entertain them as the host of Lock Upp. I want to thank the boss lady Ekta for always being by my side, she has always been someone I admire and respect a lot. I am glad that she is there with me for my OTT debut as well. To all my fans out there, get ready for the most FEARLESS show ever."

Produced by Endemol Shine India, the show premiers on ALTBalaji and MX Player from February 27.