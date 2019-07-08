Viral Video: Kangana Ranaut loses her cool and accuses a journalist of launching a smear campaign against her

At the song launch event of 'Judgementall Hai Kya', Kangana Ranaut accused a journalist of launching a smearing campaign against her.

On Sunday evening, Kangana Ranaut and Rajkummar Rao attended the song launch event of Judgementall Hai Kya in Mumbai. The event started off with a roast session between the actors and then a preview of 'Wakhra Song' was shown to the media present there. However, things took a serious turn when Kangana accused a journalist of smearing campaigns against her. When one of the journalists introduced himself, the actor called him out and said, "Tum toh mere dushman ban gaye… badi ghatiya baatein likh rahe ho. Kitni zyaada gandi baati likh rahe ho, itna ganda sochte kaise ho?"

The journalist retorted back by stating that he is only writing the truth and added, "You cannot intimidate a journalist because you are in a powerful position here." When the host of the event interrupted the conversation between Kangana and the journalist, another media personnel slammed him and asked him to not speak in between a celeb and a reporter. Meanwhile, Kangana goes on to tell, "You spent at least three hours in my van and we had lunch together."

To which the journalist clarified, "I never spoke to you for three hours in your van. We did an interview but that was scheduled by your PR. This is not done. I interviewed you for just half an hour and we did not have lunch. I never messaged you. I just did my job."

Kangana further said that he messaged her and the journalist kept his stand that he never did and even asked her for the screenshots. She further accused him of twisting her statements and concluded by stating that she will not answer his question. The journalist even asked Kangana of proof of the messages which she said she will share later.

Check out the videos below:

#WATCH Kangana Ranaut has a spat with a reporter, accuses him of smear campaign, at the 'Judgementall Hai Kya' song launch event in Mumbai. (07.07.2019) pic.twitter.com/sNuWduY3yg — ANI (@ANI) July 8, 2019

Meanwhile, Ekta Kapoor and PRs requested the journalist to take it offline.