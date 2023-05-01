Search icon
Sign In
X
PreviousPrevious
HomeBollywood
topStoriesenglish

Watch: Kangana Ranaut gives sassy reply to pap who is 'scared' of her, netizens say 'isse to poora Bollywood darta hai'

Kangana Ranaut had a funny interaction with paparazzi at the Mumbai airport on Sunday.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: May 01, 2023, 10:20 AM IST

Watch: Kangana Ranaut gives sassy reply to pap who is 'scared' of her, netizens say 'isse to poora Bollywood darta hai'
Kangana Ranaut had a funny exchange with paparazzi

Kangana Ranaut was spotted at the Mumbai airport on Sunday afternoon. The actress, who donned a beautiful white saree, was clicked by paparazzi stationed outside the airport. But the interaction was more fun than usual after a photographer told the actress that they were all ‘scared’ of her. Kangana’s funny and sassy response to this confession caused some funny reactions online to the now-viral video.

Paparazzo Viral Bhayani posted the video of Kangana arriving at the Mumbai airport on Sunday afternoon. The actress wore a white saree, pairing it with a brown bag and large sunglasses. She greeted the paps there with a Namaste. As she approached the entry gate, one of the photographers told her, “Aap se baat karne me darr lagta hai (We are scared of talking to you).” Kangana responded, “Lagna bhi chahiye, agar aap samajhdar hain to (you should be, if you are smart enough).”

The video has since garnered thousands of responses from fans on social media with many praising Kangana’s response, and others laughing at the exchange. One wrote, “Kangana se toh pura Bollywood hi darta hai (The entire Bollywood is scared of Kangana).” Another echoed this sentiment and added, “Kangana ka koi jawab Nahin sabse alag sabse hatke (There is nobody like Kangana, she is unique).”

Many fans said Kangana was right to be a little intimidating with the media. “She is right warna ye media wale sabke sath batmiziya karne lagte hain (She is right, else these mediapersons misbehave with everyone).”

Kangana was last seen in the 2022 release Dhaakad, a mega spy thriller, which did not work at the box office. The actress currently has two films lined up for release – political thriller Emergency where she plays former Prime Minister Indira Gandhi, and war drama Tejas in which she plays a fighter pilot. The actress is making her directorial debut with Emergency. She is also returning to Tamil cinema with Chandramukhi 2.

LIVE COVERAGE

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
Most Viewed
More
In pics: Aryan Khan throws starry bash in Mumbai for his brand, poses with singers and models
Photos: 7 lesser-known facts about Saif Ali Khan’s royal Pataudi Palace, check details inside
Meet Sikkim cop-turned-supermodel Eksha Kerung, new face of Maybelline along with Suhana Khan, PV Sindhu, Ananya Birla
Oscars 2023: From Deepika Padukone to Kylie Jenner, check out who attended Vanity Fair afterparty
DND-Faridabad-KMP Expressway to be connected with Delhi-Mumbai Expressway, Jewar Airport, check routes
Speed Reads
More
First-image
Wordle 681 answer for today: Here is the Wordle answer for May 1
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 Diligent Media Corporation Limited, All Rights Reserved.