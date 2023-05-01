Watch: Kangana Ranaut gives sassy reply to pap who is 'scared' of her, netizens say 'isse to poora Bollywood darta hai'

Kangana Ranaut had a funny exchange with paparazzi

Kangana Ranaut was spotted at the Mumbai airport on Sunday afternoon. The actress, who donned a beautiful white saree, was clicked by paparazzi stationed outside the airport. But the interaction was more fun than usual after a photographer told the actress that they were all ‘scared’ of her. Kangana’s funny and sassy response to this confession caused some funny reactions online to the now-viral video.

Paparazzo Viral Bhayani posted the video of Kangana arriving at the Mumbai airport on Sunday afternoon. The actress wore a white saree, pairing it with a brown bag and large sunglasses. She greeted the paps there with a Namaste. As she approached the entry gate, one of the photographers told her, “Aap se baat karne me darr lagta hai (We are scared of talking to you).” Kangana responded, “Lagna bhi chahiye, agar aap samajhdar hain to (you should be, if you are smart enough).”

The video has since garnered thousands of responses from fans on social media with many praising Kangana’s response, and others laughing at the exchange. One wrote, “Kangana se toh pura Bollywood hi darta hai (The entire Bollywood is scared of Kangana).” Another echoed this sentiment and added, “Kangana ka koi jawab Nahin sabse alag sabse hatke (There is nobody like Kangana, she is unique).”

Many fans said Kangana was right to be a little intimidating with the media. “She is right warna ye media wale sabke sath batmiziya karne lagte hain (She is right, else these mediapersons misbehave with everyone).”

Kangana was last seen in the 2022 release Dhaakad, a mega spy thriller, which did not work at the box office. The actress currently has two films lined up for release – political thriller Emergency where she plays former Prime Minister Indira Gandhi, and war drama Tejas in which she plays a fighter pilot. The actress is making her directorial debut with Emergency. She is also returning to Tamil cinema with Chandramukhi 2.