Kalki Koechlin, the ex-wife of Anurag Kashyap, graced her presence at the wedding celebration of his daughter Aaliyah Kashyap in Mumbai. She parted ways with Anurag way back in 2015, however, she shares a close bond with Aaliyah. Dressed in a green outfit, she made an unexpected entry at the venue and also stopped to pose for the paparazzi.

Aaliyah is tying the knot with her longtime boyfriend, Shane Gregoire, on December 11 at Bombay Club, Mahalaxmi Race Course, Mumbai. Ahead of the wedding, the couple is currently enjoying their pre-wedding festivities which began with the Haldi ceremony followed by the Mehendi and Sangeet ceremony in Mumbai. Several celebrities, including Khushi Kapoor, Ibrahim Ali Khan and others were seen decked up in traditional attire at their wedding festivities.

A paparazzo shared a video that showed Kalki arriving at the venue, looking gorgeous in a green dhoti skirt paired with a matching blouse. She tied her hair in a bun adorned with white flowers. She wore a pair of dangler earrings to round off her look. She was all smiles as she posed for the shutterbug stationed outside the venue.

Kalki has earlier opened up about her bond with ex-husband Anurag Kashyap, whom she got married in 2011. She said, “I’m very much at ease now (with Anurag). We’ve been through so much together, and so much apart. We’ve reached a place of peace between us,” she told India Today. Further, she mentioned that her daughter is in awe of Aaliyah. For the unversed, Kalki has a daughter Sappho with Israeli musician Guy Hershberg. On the work front, Kalki was last seen in the 2023 OTT film Kho Gaye Hum Kahan. She also appeared in the critically acclaimed film Goldfish.