Watch: Kajol makes Jaya Bachchan laugh in viral video, netizens say 'she deserves an award'

In the viral video, Kajol can be seen making Jaya Bachchan laugh.

In 2023, Kajol and Jaya Bachchan reunited at a Durga Puja pandal, where they were spotted posing together in beautiful traditional sarees. Their vibrant chemistry grabbed everyone's attention especially when Kajol was seen making Jay Bachchan laugh.

The warmth and affection between the two were evident, making the moment even more special for those in attendance and fans watching. The video has gone viral again and social media users can't stop adoring the two. One of them wrote, "Bhai… Kajol deserves an award to make Jaya Bachchan look so cool."

Watch video:

The second one said, "Wow bahut din ke baad de ka so nice." The third one said, "She is naturally good with elder people and kids once she shared her comfort level story with the mentioned age bracket on a show." The fourth person commented, "She can make Jaya Bachchan laugh den hats off to her."

Meanwhile, on the personal front, Kajol and Ajay Devgn, who had first met each other on the sets of their first film Hulchul in 1995, married each other on February 24, 1999. The two of them, who are extremely talented and successful actors, are proud parents to their two children, daughter Nysa born in 2003 and son Yug born in 2010.

