Watch: Kajol almost falls off stage, drops her phone at Durga Pujo pandal, netizens say 'aisa hi hota hai jab...'

Kajol attended the Durga Pujo pandal with her son Yug and other family members. A video of the actress from the pandal went viral, and netizens had a field day on Instagram.

Kajol and her Mukerji family are loyal devotees of Goddess Durga. To celebrate Saptami, Kajol visited a Durga Puja pandal on Saturday with her son, Yug. Kajol's family, sister Tanishaa, cousin Rani, and mother Tanuja also accompanied her at the Durga Puja pandal in Juhu. Before going inside the pandal, Yug and Kajol posed for the media while standing in front of Maa Durga's idol at the pandal. The mother-son duo celebrated Saptami with other devotees

Kajol and her family were spotted entering the North Bombay Sarbojanin Durga Puja pandal, seeking the blessing of Goddess Durga. However, after seeking the blessings, the actress almost suffered a major fall on the stage, and the video from the pandal went viral.

For the Saptami, Kajol wore a Rani-pink saree, and after taking the Goddess' blessing, Kajol walked towards her family members, looking down at her phone. Kajol almost fell off the stage and dropped her phone at pandal. Kajol's fall and her reaction were captured by paparazzi, and the video went viral in no time.

After the video went viral, netizens dropped some funny comments. Some even trolled the actress. On Instant Bollywood's page, the same video was shared, and several internet users trolled the actress. A netizen wrote, "Last time bhi kahi gir gayi thi..dhyaan nahi rehta Kajol ji" Another netizen wrote, "Yeh humesha girti padti rehti hai... Zara sambhal ke madam." One of the netizens wrote, "Thank god ki chot nahi lagi." An internet user wrote, "Koi nhi aisa hi hota hai.. Jab pura dhyan phone me hota hai. Sab ke sath hota hai."

At the famous Durga Puja pandal, apart from Kajol and Mukerji family, Hema Malini and her daughter Esha Deol were also spotted seeking blessings of Durga Maa. After Saptami, devotees of Maa Durga celebrate Durga Ashtami. It falls on October 22 this year.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Kajol recently made her OTT debut with the courtroom drama series The Trial which streamed on the OTT platform Disney+ Hotstar. She was also seen in Lust Stories 2 short movie with Kumud Mishra. On Friday, she also celebrated 28 years of her iconic romantic drama film Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge. She took a trip down memory lane and recalled working in DDLJ and shared glimpses and fond memories from the set as she celebrated its 28th anniversary.