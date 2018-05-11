Headlines

Watch: John Abraham-Diana Penty's 'Parmanu: The Story of Pokhran' trailer salutes the unsung heroes

Did you know? 'Parmanu- The Story of Pokhran' trailer was launched on the exact date and time as our historic Nuclear Test Explosions 20 years ago in Pokhran, that turned India into a Nuclear Super Power.

DNA Web Team

Updated: May 11, 2018, 08:47 PM IST

Call it a sweet twist of fate or a very pleasant co-incidence, the trailer of the much in news John Abraham, Diana Penty starrer film Parmanu- The Story of Pokhran, was launched on Friday at the exact time when the first of the series of Nuclear Test Explosions happened in Pokhran 20 years ago turning India into a Nuclear Super Power!

The film, an edge-of-the-seat thriller, that will make every Indian proud- a true India Shining story, will release on May 25, 2018. Directed by Abhishek Sharma, the film stars John Abraham, Diana Penty and Boman Irani.

The producers of the film JA Entertainment, Zee Studios and Kyta Productions along with its distributor Vashu Bhagnani’s Pooja Entertainment, launched the trailer amidst much fanfare at a suburban cinema theatre in Mumbai. While the teaser of the film which released last month, exactly one month before release date, had set the tone for the communication through a very pacy narrative with an intriguing docu-drama treatment, the trailer takes the excitement several notches higher as it showcases one of the most covert, significant yet underplayed event- our Nuclear tests at Pokhran in 1998.

Leading man John Abraham took to twitter to share the exciting trailer and wrote, " Salute to those maverick minds who powered us with nuclear strength 20 years ago today! For a glimpse of this incredible story watch the #ParmanuTrailer Now!" 

Talking about the film, the producers said: “We are extremely delighted that the trailer of our film is getting released on the same day and time as India's historic Nuclear Test Explosions that happened in Pokhran 20 years ago, a moment in history that we Indians are so proud of!!  Parmanu is a human story of the kind of intensity not seen often. It salutes the efforts of the Indian Army and scientists who worked so tirelessly against all odds to ensure that India finds its due place in the World Nuclear Map. What we hope that the audience take home is not just the experience of a pacy and edgy plotline but also a sense of pride for our country and its twin pillars of strength- Jai Jawan Jai Vigyan!"

Watch the trailer right here:

Parmanu- The Story of Pokhran is an ode to the Indian army and scientists, who although ordinary people, accomplished truly extraordinary feats in the face of adversity. It salutes, celebrates and truly embraces the slogan- Jai Jawan Jai Vigyan. While the premise of the film is based on true events, the characters are fictitious.

