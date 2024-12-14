Amid Abhishek Bachchan and Aishwarya Rai Bachchan's divorce rumours, a throwback video has gone viral, sparking even more attention.

The question on everyone’s mind these days is 'Are Abhishek and Aishwarya separating?' This popular Bollywood couple, who have always been beloved by fans, are back in the news.

There are occasional reports about their separation, while at other times, their romantic moments make headlines. However, amidst all this, a throwback video has gone viral, sparking even more attention.

Recently, an old video of Abhishek Bachchan and Aishwarya Rai has been going viral on social media. The video is from an event hosted by the famous fashion designer Manish Malhotra, which both of them attended.

In the video, Abhishek Bachchan is seen wearing a striking red kurta pyjama, while Aishwarya Rai stuns in a pink suit. Her open hair and subtle nude makeup add to her charm. The most touching moment in the video is when Aishwarya lovingly hugs her husband Abhishek, which has melted the hearts of fans.

Jaya Bachchan, visibly emotional while watching this beautiful moment, is also seen in the video. Her reaction adds a special touch, making the video even more memorable. Fans couldn't help but shower love on the couple, praising the heartfelt moment shared between them.

Abhishek and Aishwarya have a 13-year-old daughter, Aaradhya Bachchan. Recently, the couple made headlines due to divorce rumours, sparked by their separate arrivals at Anant Ambani's wedding. However, their recent photos from another wedding, where they posed together, helped put the rumours to rest. On the work front, Abhishek was last seen in Shoojit Sircar's I Want To Talk, while Aishwarya's most recent project was Mani Ratnam's Ponniyin Selvan II.