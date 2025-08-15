Watch: Jaya Bachchan once scolded 'Aishwarya' in front of everyone, got angry and left event midway, then...; video goes viral

The lady in the interview also revealed how Jaya Bachchan got so agitated with a person sitting next to her that she left the room. When the volunteer went after her, Jaya Bachchan got angry, thinking that she would hold her hand.

Jaya Bachchan is often in the news for her hot temper on social media. Her anger is well known and is visible even in the Rajya Sabha. The Samajwadi Party MP and veteran actor, once again, lost her cool in public as she pushed a man who tried to take a selfie with her at the Constitution Club in Delhi. Amid this, a video has now surfaced, wherein a woman described her interaction with the politician.

Jaya Bachchan's reaction to meeting with a fan named 'Aishwarya' goes viral

A video is going viral on social media, where a woman can be heard speaking about meeting Jaya Bachchan at their club in Mumbai, along with her Mahila Sansad. Jaya Bachchan was the guest of honour at this event, and when the welcome committee member introduced herself as Aishwarya, Jaya Bachchan was quick to retort, "Aishwarya, hmmm."

"Ek baar Jaya Bachchan aayi thi humare club mein, bahut saare mahila sansad aaye the. Gaadi se utari, sab introduce kara rahe the hum yeh-yeh. Mam Aishwarya. 'Aishwarya', 'yes mam', 'hmmm'. Ab mujhe samjh nai aaya ki yeh hmm acha hua tha, ya bura tha. Ab ander chali gyai, hum baju wali kursi par baith gaye. Ab khana aaya, khana sabke saamne aaya, kehti, 'You not eating.' Hume samjh aaya 'hmm' ka matalb naam registered hogaya hai. Fir kuch khana peena hua, samne koi photo keech raha tha mam ki. 'Why you clicking my picture, Aishwarya tell her, Aishwarya tell her not to click my picture. Mujhe laga mai abhi abhi janti hoon, mai ne kaha yes mam," she revealed.

When Jaya Bachchan left an event midway

The lady in the interview also revealed how Jaya Bachchan got so agitated with a person sitting next to her that she left the room. When the volunteer went after her, Jaya Bachchan got angry, thinking that she would hold her hand.

"Jo baju mein baithi thi unse bidak gayi, khadi hui tam-tamati hui bahar nikal gayi. Ab sab dekh rahe hai yaar, guest hai, guest of honour hai unko jaa ke roka jaye. Bahar nikalo toh chota circle hai club ke. Tamtamati hui or mai bahar nikal rahi hoon, sab kahe rahe hai Aishwarya jao jao. Distance thura kam hogaya toh unko laga ki mai unka haath pakadne ki koshish karugi ya rukungi. Rukna mai chahti thi par haath nahi, kiski himmat hai. Mai ne kaha mam. Kehti, 'Don't touch me', mai ne kaha mam i will not touch you, please come inside," she said.

