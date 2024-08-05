Watch: Jaya Bachchan gets schooled by VP Jagdeep Dhankhar as she again objects to being called 'Jaya Amitabh Bachchan'

In Monday's session, Jaya Bachchan repeated her objection to being called 'Jaya Amitabh Bachchan', but Vice President of India Jagdeep Dhankhar schooled her, earning applause and cheers from other members.

Bollywood actress-turned-politician Jaya Bachchan created a stir in Parliament recently when she refused to be called by her husband Amitabh Bachchan's name.

In Monday's session, she repeated her point, but Rajya Sabha Chairman and Vice President of India Jagdeep Dhankhar corrected her, earning applause and cheers from other members. In a now-viral video, Dhankhar introduced the SP MP as 'Smt Jaya Amitabh Bachchan' in the Rajya Sabha, which is her official name on her nomination papers. However, she objected again, asking, "Sir, you know what Amitabh means, right?"

What’s wrong with Jaya Bachchan?



On one hand, she says she is very proud of her husband; on the other hand, she has a problem with the Speaker calling her by her full name—the name she provided herself. Glad that Jagdeep Dhankhar ji taught her a lesson. pic.twitter.com/SCwRSAvH4N — BALA (@erbmjha) August 5, 2024

Dhankar replied, "Ma'am, you can change it, and I will facilitate the process. There is a procedure to change the name you submitted for your election certificate. I used this provision myself in 1989, and it is available for all members. Please change it officially then."

While Opposition members in Parliament cheered and clapped at Dhankhar's response, Jaya clarified that she is proud of her husband's achievements and feels no shame in being associated with him.

Netizens also praised Dhankhar, calling it a fitting reply to Jaya. One user commented, "On one hand, she claims to be very proud of her husband, but on the other hand, she has an issue with the Speaker addressing her by her full name—the name she provided herself. I’m glad that Jagdeep Dhankhar ji taught her a lesson."

This light-hearted exchange comes in the wake of Bachchan's earlier objection to being addressed as "Jaya Amitabh Bachchan" by Deputy Chairman Harivansh Narayan Singh. On July 29, Bachchan firmly stated, "Sir, only Jaya Bachchan would have sufficed," highlighting her concern about women being identified solely by their husband's names.

During that session, Bachchan expressed her discontent, stating, "This is something new, that women will be recognized by the name of their husbands like they have no existence or achievements of their own." Jaya Bachchan, who has been an influential figure in both cinema and politics, married megastar Amitabh Bachchan on June 3, 1973. The couple has two children, Shweta Bachchan Nanda and Abhishek Bachchan. The couple has acted in several films together, including Zanjeer, Sholay, Abhimaan, Mili, Chupke Chupke, Silsila, and Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham. (With inputs from ANI)

