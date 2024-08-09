Sonia Gandhi leads Oppn walkout from RS after Jaya Bachchan's ugly fight with VP

Jaya Bachchan demanded an apology from VP Dhankar for his 'tone'.

Earlier, Jaya Bachchan objected strongly to being called 'Jaya Amitabh Bachchan' in Parliament. Now, the veteran actress and politician got into an VP Dhankar because of his 'tone'.

After a heated argument in the Rajya Sabha between Jaya Bachchan and VP Dhankar, the opposition walked out of Rajya Sabha and the actress and politician demanded an apology from VP Dhankar for his 'tone'. Jaya said, "I objected to the tone of the chairperson. We are not school children. We are all seniors, especially when the Leader of Opposition (Mallikarjun Kharge) stood up to speak, he switched off the mic. How can you do this? This is against tradition. If you don't let him speak, what have we come to do? He always uses unparliamentary words. He said that I don't care if you are a celebrity... This is an insult to women. I want an apology."