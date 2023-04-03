Search icon
Sign In
X
PreviousPrevious
HomeBollywood
topStoriesenglish

Watch: Janhvi Kapoor visits Tirupati Balaji temple with rumored boyfriend Shikhar Pahariya on his birthday

Janhvi Kapoor and Shikhar Pahariya were spotted together offering prayers at Tirupati Balaji Temple on the latter's birthday.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Apr 03, 2023, 04:34 PM IST

Watch: Janhvi Kapoor visits Tirupati Balaji temple with rumored boyfriend Shikhar Pahariya on his birthday
Janhvi Kapoor-Shikhar Pahariya

Bollywood diva Janhvi Kapoor was rumoured to be dating Shikhar Pahariya long ago but reportedly the couple had a breakup. However, Earlier in December last year, the duo was again spotted together and the rumours of their relationship sparked again. Now, the rumoured couple were seen together at Tirupati Balaji temple on Shikhar’s birthday.

On Monday, Shikhar Pahariya and Janhvi Kapoor were seen offering their prayers at the Tirupathi Balaji Temple. Janhvi’s sister Khushi Kapoor was also seen accompanying them. The actress was seen in Indian attire wearing a simple yet elegant pink and green lehenga whereas Shikhar Pahariya was seen in a white Dhoti and pink patka.

Janhvi Kapoor also shared a pic with Shikhar Pahariya on her Instagram story wherein she could be seen wearing a pink dress and holding Shikhar’s arm. The photo didn’t show their faces as they seemed to be headed somewhere when they got clicked. While wishing him on his birthday, the actress wrote, “Happy Birthday Shiku’ and added a red heart.

30a3e8e8-7873-40c2-9344-b226faa8b43c

Shikhar Pahariya who is the grandson of the former Maharashtra Chief Minister Sushilkumar Shinde was also spotted posing with Janhvi Kapoor’s father Boney Kapoor at the grand inauguration of the Nita Mukesh Ambani Cultural Centre that was held at The Gateway of India, Mumbai. He also accompanied Janhvi, Khushi, and Boney Kapoor on a recent vacation and is often spotted at family events and parties with them.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Janhvi Kapoor was last seen in Mili and will be next seen in Nitesh Tiwari’s directional Bawaal which also stars Varun Dhawan. The romantic action drama produced by Sajid Nadiadwala, Earthsky Pictures, and Grandson Entertainment is scheduled to hit the theatres on October 6, 2023. The actress also has Puri Jagannadh’s Jana Gana Mana starring Vijay Deverkonda in the pipeline. The military action film is scheduled to hit the theatres on August 3, 2023. Other than this, Janhvi Kapoor is also set to make her south debut with Koratala Siva’s directional NTR 30 which stars Jr NTR in the lead role. 

Read Bawaal: Janhvi Kapoor, Varun Dhawan-starrer gets new release date, details inside

 

LIVE COVERAGE

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
Most Viewed
More
Shah Rukh Khan, Saif Ali Khan, Priyanka Chopra: Bollywood celebs who own expensive watches, PC's cost Rs 32 lakh
IAS Tina Dabi spotted donning Rajasthani turban in Jaisalmer's Maru Mahatosav
Happy Birthday Ram Charan: Rangasthalam, Magadheera, Dhruva; must-watch movies of RRR fame actor
Disha Patani sets temperature of US high with her sexy white bikini looks, poses with Mouni Roy
Nia Sharma stuns in bold outfits, drops hot photos, videos on Instagram
Speed Reads
More
First-image
Wordle 653 answer for today: Here is the Wordle answer for April 3
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 Diligent Media Corporation Limited, All Rights Reserved.