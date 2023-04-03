Watch: Janhvi Kapoor visits Tirupati Balaji temple with rumored boyfriend Shikhar Pahariya on his birthday

Janhvi Kapoor-Shikhar Pahariya

Bollywood diva Janhvi Kapoor was rumoured to be dating Shikhar Pahariya long ago but reportedly the couple had a breakup. However, Earlier in December last year, the duo was again spotted together and the rumours of their relationship sparked again. Now, the rumoured couple were seen together at Tirupati Balaji temple on Shikhar’s birthday.

On Monday, Shikhar Pahariya and Janhvi Kapoor were seen offering their prayers at the Tirupathi Balaji Temple. Janhvi’s sister Khushi Kapoor was also seen accompanying them. The actress was seen in Indian attire wearing a simple yet elegant pink and green lehenga whereas Shikhar Pahariya was seen in a white Dhoti and pink patka.

Janhvi Kapoor also shared a pic with Shikhar Pahariya on her Instagram story wherein she could be seen wearing a pink dress and holding Shikhar’s arm. The photo didn’t show their faces as they seemed to be headed somewhere when they got clicked. While wishing him on his birthday, the actress wrote, “Happy Birthday Shiku’ and added a red heart.

Shikhar Pahariya who is the grandson of the former Maharashtra Chief Minister Sushilkumar Shinde was also spotted posing with Janhvi Kapoor’s father Boney Kapoor at the grand inauguration of the Nita Mukesh Ambani Cultural Centre that was held at The Gateway of India, Mumbai. He also accompanied Janhvi, Khushi, and Boney Kapoor on a recent vacation and is often spotted at family events and parties with them.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Janhvi Kapoor was last seen in Mili and will be next seen in Nitesh Tiwari’s directional Bawaal which also stars Varun Dhawan. The romantic action drama produced by Sajid Nadiadwala, Earthsky Pictures, and Grandson Entertainment is scheduled to hit the theatres on October 6, 2023. The actress also has Puri Jagannadh’s Jana Gana Mana starring Vijay Deverkonda in the pipeline. The military action film is scheduled to hit the theatres on August 3, 2023. Other than this, Janhvi Kapoor is also set to make her south debut with Koratala Siva’s directional NTR 30 which stars Jr NTR in the lead role.

