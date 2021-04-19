Watch: Janhvi Kapoor sets the right Monday mood with her version of Cardi B song 'Up'

Janhvi Kapoor is currently enjoying her downtime with her friends and has been sharing moments from it on her Instagram page. The actor who made her debut in 2018, is an incredible dancer and often shares her videos flaunting her amazing talent. Now, Janhvi has joined the Instagram trend of dancing to the Cardi B song 'Up' and the actor performed on it twice. Earlier she has shared the video while dancing with her team.

In the video shot on the poolside, they all performed one step at a time and uniting in the end. Janhvi captioned the video stating, "I really wish we were cooler than this but."

On Monday, Janhvi shared another video performing on 'Up' but this time only with fitness trainer Namrata Purohit. The actor looks stunning in a white crop top and blue butt shorts.

Janhvi is the daughter of late actor Sridevi and producer Boney Kapoor. The Roohi actor has always been subject to comparisons with her mother who has been an amazing actor and a dancer.

When asked about it, Janhvi had earlier told DNA, "Earlier, that was something my mom would worry about. She had once said, ‘I hope you’re not compared to me because I have done 300 films and this is your first’. I, somehow, never thought about it. I feel the pressure more now than I did when I was shooting Dhadak. I hope that since my family, especially my mom, has got so much love I don’t disappoint the fans. I am trying to create my own identity, too."