Search icon
Sign In
X
PreviousPrevious
HomeBollywood
topStoriesenglish

Janhvi Kapoor pokes fun at Shikhar Pahariya relationship rumours, paparazzi in funny video: 'Whoever sits next to me...'

Janhvi Kapoor poked fun at her relationship rumours with Shikhar Pahariya in a promotional video for Netflix's Rana Naidu, which stars Rana Dagubati.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Mar 08, 2023, 02:04 PM IST

Janhvi Kapoor pokes fun at Shikhar Pahariya relationship rumours, paparazzi in funny video: 'Whoever sits next to me...'
Janhvi Kapoor

Janhvi Kapoor has poked fun at her constant relation rumours and the paparazzi in a new video. The video in question is a promo for Netflix’s new show Rana Naidu and also features the show’s star Rana Daggubati. In the show, Rana Naidu is a ‘fixer’ for celebs and the video shows Janhvi come to him asking to fix a problem she has.

The video begins with Rana handling a gun in a dilapidated plae when Janhvi, wearing  blue dress, enters. She addresses him and says, “You solve problems for so many celebrities. Can’t you solve one problem of mine?” When Rana asks what the problem is, “I am never sitting in the front seat again.” As Rana which fashion show’s front seat she is talking about, Janhvi says she is talking about her car.

The actress adds, “I’m never sitting in the front seat of a car. Whoever sits next to me in the front seat becomes my boyfriend the next day. All thanks to paparazzi. My driver’s wife is furious!” She then throws a newspaper on the table in front of Rana, implying that it has similar news. The newspaper has a picture of Janhvi in a car with the headline: ‘Janhvi Kapoor seen with rumoured boyfriend’. Rana then says that solving this is easy, leaving Janhvi puzzled.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Netflix India (@netflix_in)

A few weeks ago, Janhvi and her rumoured boyfriend Shikhar Pahariya were seen together at an event in Delhi as they arrived sitting together in a car. This is what led to rumours that the actress and Shikhar, the maternal grandson of former Maharashtra Chief Minister Sushil Kumar Shinde, are dating again. Shikhar fuelled these rumours again this week when he posted an unseen seemingly-romantic pic to wish Janhvi on her birthday.

Rana Naidu, meanwhile is a Hindi-Telugu web series, which is an adaptation of Ray Donovan. Apart from Rana, it also stars Venkatesh Daggubati, Surveen Chawla, Gaurav Chopra, Sushant Singh, Abhishek Banerjee, and Priya Banerjee. The show releases on Netflix on March 10.

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
Most Viewed
More
Indulge in luxury: Discover 5 most expensive food items in the world and their shocking prices
Inside pics of Akshay Kumar-Twinkle Khanna's sea-facing home with garden, modern bedroom
From Mayanti Langer to Karishma Kotak- A look at beautiful female anchors who have graced the IPL
From Kiara Advani to Malaika Arora, 5 times Bollywood divas aced the neon green trend
What are the 5 ways to improve constipation
Speed Reads
More
First-image
Wordle 627 answer for today: Here is the Wordle answer for March 8
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 Diligent Media Corporation Limited, All Rights Reserved.