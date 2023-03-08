Janhvi Kapoor pokes fun at Shikhar Pahariya relationship rumours, paparazzi in funny video: 'Whoever sits next to me...'

Janhvi Kapoor

Janhvi Kapoor has poked fun at her constant relation rumours and the paparazzi in a new video. The video in question is a promo for Netflix’s new show Rana Naidu and also features the show’s star Rana Daggubati. In the show, Rana Naidu is a ‘fixer’ for celebs and the video shows Janhvi come to him asking to fix a problem she has.

The video begins with Rana handling a gun in a dilapidated plae when Janhvi, wearing blue dress, enters. She addresses him and says, “You solve problems for so many celebrities. Can’t you solve one problem of mine?” When Rana asks what the problem is, “I am never sitting in the front seat again.” As Rana which fashion show’s front seat she is talking about, Janhvi says she is talking about her car.

The actress adds, “I’m never sitting in the front seat of a car. Whoever sits next to me in the front seat becomes my boyfriend the next day. All thanks to paparazzi. My driver’s wife is furious!” She then throws a newspaper on the table in front of Rana, implying that it has similar news. The newspaper has a picture of Janhvi in a car with the headline: ‘Janhvi Kapoor seen with rumoured boyfriend’. Rana then says that solving this is easy, leaving Janhvi puzzled.

A few weeks ago, Janhvi and her rumoured boyfriend Shikhar Pahariya were seen together at an event in Delhi as they arrived sitting together in a car. This is what led to rumours that the actress and Shikhar, the maternal grandson of former Maharashtra Chief Minister Sushil Kumar Shinde, are dating again. Shikhar fuelled these rumours again this week when he posted an unseen seemingly-romantic pic to wish Janhvi on her birthday.

Rana Naidu, meanwhile is a Hindi-Telugu web series, which is an adaptation of Ray Donovan. Apart from Rana, it also stars Venkatesh Daggubati, Surveen Chawla, Gaurav Chopra, Sushant Singh, Abhishek Banerjee, and Priya Banerjee. The show releases on Netflix on March 10.