Watch: Irrfan Khan's video calling this actor more talented than Shah Rukh Khan goes viral, netizens react

Irrfan Khan calls this actor more talented than Shah Rukh Khan in a viral video, netizens have mixed reactions.

Shah Rukh Khan recently made a smashing comeback on the big screen with the blockbuster Pathaan. He then went on to give another blockbuster, Jawan and created a stir at the box office. Recently, Irrfan Khan's old video calling another actor more talented than Shah Rukh Khan is doing rounds on social media.

The viral video is from a 7-year-old interview wherein Irrfan Khan can be seen rating several actors according to their acting talent. In the video, Irrfan Khan can be heard calling Ranbir Kapoor more talented than Shah Rukh Khan. He said, "Ranbir comes first, then Shah Rukh Khan, Aamir, and Salman Khan should come last."

The video garnered mixed reviews from the audience. One of the comments read, "Irrfan Bhai miss you. Sach toh yeh hai sabse talented Khan aap hi ho!" Another wrote, "LMAO just because SRK is senior to RK in the industry doesn't make him more talented lmao...SRK has been doing blunt commercial roles for a very long time... RK's 2nd film was rocket Singh and every film of his since then has been good performance-wise." Another comment read, "SRK = Biggest star in Bollywood, RK = Best leading actor in Bollywood."

Ranbir Kapoor recently impressed the fans with his performance in Sandeep Reddy Vanga's Animal. The film also starred Bobby Deol, Anil Kapoor, Rashmika Mandanna, Shakti Kapoor, Triptii Dimri, and Mansi Taxak along with others in key roles. The revenge drama broke several box office records and has become Ranbir's highest-grossing film.

Meanwhile. after giving two blockbusters, Shah Rukh Khan is all set to entertain the audience once again with his upcoming movie Dunki. The film marks his first-ever collaboration with Rajkumar Hirani and also stars Taapsee Pannu, Vicky Kaushal, and Boman Irani. The film is scheduled to hit the theatres on December 21 and is set to clash with Prabhas' Salaar helmed by Prashanth Neel.