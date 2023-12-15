Headlines

Bengaluru techie falls victim to online scam, loses Rs 68 lakh while trying to sell bed on OLX

Watch: Irrfan Khan's video calling this actor more talented than Shah Rukh Khan goes viral, netizens react

5 most Instagrammable places in the world

Most expensive phones launched in India in 2023: Apple iPhone 15 Pro Max, Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5 and more

From Khajjiar to Dzukou Valley: Must-visit hidden gems in India

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

Bengaluru techie falls victim to online scam, loses Rs 68 lakh while trying to sell bed on OLX

Watch: Irrfan Khan's video calling this actor more talented than Shah Rukh Khan goes viral, netizens react

5 most Instagrammable places in the world

8 delicious Korean desserts 

8 benefits of banana peels 

10 animals that break trust

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

In pics: Hrithik Roshan, Saba Azad look stylish at Pashmina Roshan’s retro-themed birthday bash

Viral photos: What if Friends had kids? AI imagines Monica-Chandler, Ross-Rachel as parents

In pics: Jr NTR, Mahesh Babu, Venkatesh Daggubati attend Ram Charan-Upasana Kamineni's star-studded Diwali bash

Bigg Boss 17: Munawar Faruqui beats Mannara Chopra to become the first captain

Parliament Security Breach: Who Is BJP MP Pratap Simha Who Gave Lok Sabha Passes To Intruders?

Chandrayaan 3 to Atiq Ahmed, What are the top searches on Google in India 2023?

Watch: Irrfan Khan's video calling this actor more talented than Shah Rukh Khan goes viral, netizens react

DNA Verified: Anushka Sharma, Virat Kohli announce second pregnancy? Here's the truth behind viral photo

Film critic Taran Adarsh shares health update after undergoing surgery: 'I will be back to work soon'

HomeBollywood

Bollywood

Watch: Irrfan Khan's video calling this actor more talented than Shah Rukh Khan goes viral, netizens react

Irrfan Khan calls this actor more talented than Shah Rukh Khan in a viral video, netizens have mixed reactions.

article-main
Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated: Dec 15, 2023, 03:16 PM IST

FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

Shah Rukh Khan recently made a smashing comeback on the big screen with the blockbuster Pathaan. He then went on to give another blockbuster, Jawan and created a stir at the box office. Recently, Irrfan Khan's old video calling another actor more talented than Shah Rukh Khan is doing rounds on social media. 

The viral video is from a 7-year-old interview wherein Irrfan Khan can be seen rating several actors according to their acting talent. In the video, Irrfan Khan can be heard calling Ranbir Kapoor more talented than Shah Rukh Khan. He said, "Ranbir comes first, then Shah Rukh Khan, Aamir, and Salman Khan should come last." 

Bro said the truth 7 years ago, rip legend ( srk stans on their way to downvote this to oblivion )
byu/canDoevery inBollyBlindsNGossip

The video garnered mixed reviews from the audience. One of the comments read, "Irrfan Bhai miss you. Sach toh yeh hai sabse talented Khan aap hi ho!" Another wrote, "LMAO just because SRK is senior to RK in the industry doesn't make him more talented lmao...SRK has been doing blunt commercial roles for a very long time... RK's 2nd film was rocket Singh and every film of his since then has been good performance-wise." Another comment read, "SRK = Biggest star in Bollywood, RK = Best leading actor in Bollywood." 

Ranbir Kapoor recently impressed the fans with his performance in Sandeep Reddy Vanga's Animal. The film also starred Bobby Deol, Anil Kapoor, Rashmika Mandanna, Shakti Kapoor, Triptii Dimri, and Mansi Taxak along with others in key roles. The revenge drama broke several box office records and has become Ranbir's highest-grossing film. 

Meanwhile. after giving two blockbusters, Shah Rukh Khan is all set to entertain the audience once again with his upcoming movie Dunki. The film marks his first-ever collaboration with Rajkumar Hirani and also stars Taapsee Pannu, Vicky Kaushal, and Boman Irani. The film is scheduled to hit the theatres on December 21 and is set to clash with Prabhas' Salaar helmed by Prashanth Neel.

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

POPULAR STORIES

Andre Braugher, Brooklyn Nine-Nine's Captain Holt, passes away at 61; fans mourn his demise

Meet IAS Arunraj, IIT graduate who cracked UPSC in 1st attempt without coaching, bagged AIR...

Shreyas Talpade suffers heart attack after Welcome 3 shoot, undergoes angioplasty: Report

Biggest 'money heist' since 1947: Congress leader Jairam Ramesh's Adani reference to PM Modi

Woman visits hospital with stomach pain, finds baby growing in her bowel; details inside

MORE

MOST VIEWED

In pics: Hrithik Roshan, Saba Azad look stylish at Pashmina Roshan’s retro-themed birthday bash

Viral photos: What if Friends had kids? AI imagines Monica-Chandler, Ross-Rachel as parents

In pics: Jr NTR, Mahesh Babu, Venkatesh Daggubati attend Ram Charan-Upasana Kamineni's star-studded Diwali bash

5 most controversial family feuds in Bollywood

In pics: Sara Ali Khan flaunts washboard abs as she poses in a bikini in new photos from Goa

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

MORE